Sovereignty is the channel’s next trust test
Data sovereignty has become a key channel priority
The UK government’s £1.1bn AI sovereignty plan has put infrastructure control firmly on the boardroom agenda. With £750m earmarked for a national AI supercomputer and further funding for domestic chip capability, the message is clear: sovereignty has moved way past an abstract policy debate. It is now a practical test of how much control the UK has over the compute, data, networks, and suppliers that increasingly underpin its economy.
That question is affecting the channel, too, particularly as major cyber incidents have sharpened focus on the resilience of the networks underpinning operations. While buyers continue to care about performance and price, they are placing greater emphasis on the level of control their technology partners have over business-critical infrastructure.
Security is now a commercial decision
The majority (88%) of IT decision makers (ITDMs) say that UK data sovereignty is vital when choosing technology partners, according to our research. Some 70% identify cyber risk as one of their top organizational threats. Among resellers, 77% believe customers would switch providers for better protection.
Cyber resilience, therefore, needs to appear early in the sales conversation, framed around operational risk, customer confidence and the confidence that businesses will be able to keep trading when threats escalate. It also needs to be communicated over time, rather than treated as a one-off assurance during procurement, with 89% of ITDMs saying they want providers to deliver proactive updates on how their networks are being protected.
In short, as trust has become an even more integral part of the buying decision, partners need to move beyond headline credentials and make the delivery model behind the service much clearer.
Partners must deliver across data, operations and technical control
Sales conversations can set the expectation, but the delivery model is what proves it. In practice, partners now need to deliver across three forms of control: data, operational, and technical. That starts with where the data sits, then extends to which suppliers and platforms are involved to support the service and how continuity is maintained if something goes wrong.
The first question is where information sits and whose legal framework applies to it. Put simply, customers need answers on where data is stored and handled and whether it falls under UK law. For many organizations, this matters because data is tied to regulatory obligations and internal governance, so vague assurances about cloud security do not give them enough to fully understand exposure.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Customers also need to understand who is involved in running the service. A contract may sit with a UK provider while parts of the support depend on third parties or overseas teams. The priority is knowing who delivers the service and which legal and operational frameworks govern the people and processes behind it. Partners need to be clear about these dependencies, so customers can judge how resilient the service really is beyond the primary contract.
The final question is what happens when circumstances change. Services have to be adaptable enough to withstand disruption or a shift in business strategy without leaving organizations locked into fragile arrangements. This becomes especially important in environments where downtime has an immediate operational impact. A manufacturer using connected production systems, for example, needs to be sure that the service chain behind that connectivity is recoverable and able to keep pace with changing requirements.
Working with vendors that can 100% confirm sovereignty of infrastructure – spanning connectivity, cloud, voice and AI – gives partners a strong foundation to address all these concerns with confidence.
The network is where sovereignty meets delivery
Every dependency described above runs across the network.
It is the layer that connects policy concerns to business outcomes, turning questions about control into decisions about architecture, routing, access, monitoring and recovery. As AI, 5G and hybrid work reshape how organizations operate, customers will look for partners that can help them make sense of the underlying infrastructure.
For the channel, the prize is stronger commercial traction. Those that can explain how connectivity choices affect productivity, compliance, customer experience, and resilience will build stronger relationships and, ultimately, win more business.
As the director of wholesale partners, Gavin Jones works with BT Wholesale’s varied and diverse range of UK partners. His mission is to ensure that they have access to the best solutions to successfully meet the future opportunity convergence and the changing digital landscape presents.
Gavin Jones has held a variety of roles in BT Wholesale prior to this including with the Media and Broadcast and Mobile Network Operator Teams. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, previously working at WorldCom, MCI and Verizon Business, Gavin has been fortunate to hold UK, European and Global remits.
A true leader in every sense of the word, Gavin Jones uses a positive and engaging leadership style to create real purpose and motivate his team.
-
-
Agentic AI is spurring a ‘fundamental shift’ in cloud infrastructure consumption
News Surging inference demands mean enterprises are flocking to AI-optimized infrastructure to keep pace
-
HMRC eyes low-code transformation gains with £78m Atos deal
News Atos will provide HMRC with technical support across its entire “low-code ecosystem”
-
Why MSPs should rethink the browser as the new security control point
Industry Insights Enterprise browsers simplify security by consolidating multiple security controls
-
Why quantum-ready data protection belongs in the channel portfolio
Industry Insights Quantum-ready, data-centric protection is the channel’s next major differentiator
-
CMMC phase 2 Is suspended. The liability it created for MSPs isn't
Industry Insights Why the CMMC regulation is not dead and what MSPs need to do about it
-
Has your security stack become your biggest cyber risk?
Industry Insights Ask any organization what their tech stack looks like, and brace yourself for the response...
-
The case for the channel in an AI-driven security market
Industry Insights AI won't replace channel partners; SMB cybersecurity still relies on trust
-
Why MSPs are now critical digital trust infrastructure and prime targets for modern cybercrime
Industry Insights MSPs have become critical infrastructure in the digital economy — and that makes them real targets for those with malintent
-
Simplicity and unity will win the fight against AI cyber attacks
Industry Insights How MSPs can turn the rise of AI-driven breaches into a business advantage
-
Why MSSPs need to focus on reducing cyber risk, not adding complexity
Industry Insights The channel also has a role to play in helping organizations adopt AI-enabled security capabilities responsibly