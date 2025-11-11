Was ist eine OT-Sicherheitsplattform?

Was ist eine OT-Sicherheitsplattform?
(Image credit: Fortinet)
ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers

Die schwindende Präsenz des Air Gap zwischen OT- und IT-Netzwerken bedeutet, dass die OT-Infrastruktur nun denselben Bedrohungen ausgesetzt ist, denen IT-Systeme typischerweise ausgesetzt sind.

Eine integrierte OT-Sicherheitsplattform:

  • Schützt einzigartige OT-Geräte
  • Verbessert die Netzwerktransparenz
  • Unterstützt virtuelles Patchen
  • Koordiniert die Reaktion auf Bedrohungen
ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • Fortinet OT-Security-Plattform: Starker Schutz für entfernte OT-Standorte
    Fortinet OT-Security-Plattform: Starker Schutz für entfernte OT-Standorte

    whitepaper

  • Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?
    Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?

    whitepaper

You might also like
View More ▸