Was ist eine OT-Sicherheitsplattform?
Die schwindende Präsenz des Air Gap zwischen OT- und IT-Netzwerken bedeutet, dass die OT-Infrastruktur nun denselben Bedrohungen ausgesetzt ist, denen IT-Systeme typischerweise ausgesetzt sind.
Eine integrierte OT-Sicherheitsplattform:
- Schützt einzigartige OT-Geräte
- Verbessert die Netzwerktransparenz
- Unterstützt virtuelles Patchen
- Koordiniert die Reaktion auf Bedrohungen
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Fortinet OT-Security-Plattform: Starker Schutz für entfernte OT-Standorte
whitepaper
-
Qu’est-ce qu’une plateforme de sécurité OT?
whitepaper
-
La plateforme de sécurité OT de Fortinet au service des sites industriels distants
whitepaper
-
Partnering for AI-Ready Data Centers
whitepaper
-
Retrofitting Existing Power Systems for AI Clusters
whitepaper
-
Optimizing AI Infrastructure: The Critical Role of Liquid Cooling
whitepaper
-
The hidden risks of US tech dependence for businesses
whitepaper
-
Is your data centre ready for Gen AI?
whitepaper