Will devs lose their jobs to AI?
Major errors in AI code generation throw doubt on the timeline to replacing human workers
For years, we humanities graduates have been told variations of the following message: you’re better off learning to code, because we’ll always need developers but writers will go the way of the dodo.
But advances in AI since 2022 have put this to the test. While human writers are no doubt being forced to compete with AI-written content, developers are also being asked to outsource more and more of their work to large language models in a bid for improved productivity.
While AI-generated code can be quick to produce and efficient to run, it also comes with associated risks such as overlooked vulnerabilities.
Are developers actually going to lose their jobs to the machine?
Highlights
"84% of developers now use AI or plan to use AI daily. But 46% of those same respondents have said they basically don't trust the accuracy of AI code. 61.7% also said they have ethical or security concerns about AI code. So forget the saturation. Even people who are using it are saying, Yeah, you know, I use it, but that doesn't mean I trust it."
"Okay, but what if we need people who have experience? What then? How do people get that experience? If junior jobs have gone, what happens when there's nobody available to double check these codebase translations?"
"Like you say, it's very murky to say the 25% of internal code, or 20 to 30% of internal code, is AI generated. Okay well, as you say, that's not production. And also, what is this internal code doing? Because if it's just 20% that does the stuff like, it checks that the coffee machine isn't about to run out of beans then, yeah, fine. "
Footnotes
- 84% of software developers are now using AI, but nearly half 'don't trust' the technology over accuracy concerns
- Researchers tested over 100 leading AI models on coding tasks — nearly half produced glaring security flaws
- Claude Opus 4.1
- Google CEO says more than 25% of the company's code is now AI-generated – is this the future of software development?
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Google’s Sundar Pichai in revealing the scale of AI-generated code at the tech giant
- AI-generated code risks: What CISOs need to know
Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.
In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.
JetBrains CEO on how developers must transform with AI
Interview There may still be a place for strong developer progression in the age of AI, if workers can adapt to rapid changes
US federal judiciary agency hit by 'escalated cyber attacks' which exposed highly sensitive data
News The agency says it plans to step up cybersecurity capabilities in the wake of the incident
Google Cloud Summit London 2025: Practical AI deployment
ITPro Podcast As startups take hold of technologies such as AI agents, where is the sector headed?
The evolution from robots to agents
Sponsored Podcast With the right adoption strategy, agentic AI can be a force multiplier for productivity
Podcast Transcript: Are reasoning models fundamentally flawed?
ITPro Podcast A report from Apple has cast significant doubts on the efficacy of reasoning models, going as far as to suggest that when a problem is too complex, they simply give up
Are reasoning models fundamentally flawed?
ITPro Podcast A report from Apple has cast significant doubts on the efficacy of reasoning models, going as far as to suggest that when a problem is too complex, they simply give up
Dell Technologies World 2025: All in on AI
ITPro Podcast From the cloud to the edge, enterprise architecture for AI must be carefully considered
SAS Innovate 2025: Pursuing pragmatic AI
ITPro Podcast As CISA delivered an eleventh-hour reprieve for the CVE database, AWS reportedly began to pause some data center leases
Putting small language models under the microscope
ITPro Podcast The benefits of small language models are undeniable – but they're no silver bullet
Google Cloud Next 2025: Targeting easy AI
ITPro Podcast Throughout its annual event, Google Cloud has emphasized the importance of simple AI adoption for enterprises and flexibility across deployment