Workers are so keen on using AI at work that they're paying for it themselves

UK workers are not only using shadow AI at work in large numbers, but they're also spending nearly £1 billion of their own money to do it.

In a new report, Deloitte has found that 63% of British workers have used generative AI tools for work. Nearly half (46%) say they are using free tools at work, 34% say they are using external tools paid for by their employer, and 17% say they are using in-house tools.

However, 31% say they are using generative AI without their employer's knowledge – and 17% say they're paying for at least one generative AI tool themselves for work purposes, spending £958 million between them.

"UK workers are showing they don't want to wait for permission to use generative AI. Many are already using free tools or pay for premium versions themselves to help them get work done," said Hayley McKelvey, chief AI officer at Deloitte UK.

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"The challenge is no longer getting people to use generative AI, it's how businesses meet this growing demand in a way that is secure, responsible, and creates lasting value for both the organization and its people."

Many workers are secretive about their AI use, with 23% thinking there's a stigma attached and 64% worried that managers will think AI can do their jobs. Two-thirds also reckon that their organization lacks convincing leadership when it comes to how generative AI should be used.

"Workers who feel a stigma around adopting generative AI tools are more likely to conceal their use. Leaders should help their people use AI responsibly, with a clearly articulated and well-understood goal," said McKelvey.

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"That means being clear about why their workforce should use generative AI, how it should be used, and what success looks like. This will help people use the tools more consciously, make better decisions, manage risks and add value."

Workers are mostly using the technology to support everyday work activities with the top three use cases being searching for information (43%), drafting emails (43%) and creating summaries (31%). Nearly half, though, say they've had no formal training on how to use AI safely and effectively in the workplace.

"The story here isn't that workers are using GenAI, it's that they are using it despite limited training, patchy guidance and, in some cases, without their employer's knowledge," said Paul Lee, partner and head of industry insight at Deloitte UK.

"What's particularly striking is how quickly GenAI has become part of everyday working life. Yet for many workers its role remains relatively basic, focused on searching for information and drafting content rather than supporting more complex work."

And, of course, using shadow AI, even when workers are paying for it themselves, presents serious risks for organizations.

Just last week, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned that firms need to crack down on unapproved AI use, citing the risk of data breaches, the loss of intellectual property, and failure to meet regulatory requirements. "You cannot manage what you do not know," it pointed out.

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