Workers are using generative AI tools on the sly, and it needs to stop

UK workers are so keen on generative AI that they're paying for it themselves, prompting serious concerns about enterprise security.

A new report from Deloitte reveals that four-fifths of employees who have used generative AI for work believe the technology will make their current job easier, while nearly seven-in-ten reckon it will make their job more enjoyable.

But while enterprise adoption of generative AI continues at pace, nearly one-third are paying to use tools that haven’t been authorized by their employer. Only one-fifth are using in-house generative AI tools that are either developed by their company or commissioned from third-party developers.

Almost one-in-five users (17%) think that ‘a great deal’ of employees in the UK use generative AI without their employer’s explicit approval, and another 45% reckon it's ‘a fair amount’.

When asked about the main reasons for this, 40% believe that employees do not see any risks in doing so, while 31% think employees doubt that the company can check anyway.

"UK workers are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to keeping up to speed with the latest GenAI advances," said Lorraine Barnes, Deloitte’s UK generative AI lead.

"With employees paying for the privilege of using the latest GenAI tools off their own back, it’s clear that there is a need for organizations to invest in their own GenAI solutions."

To create more accurate, reliable results and mitigate generative AI risks, she said, organizations must prioritize ethical considerations, integrate them into the development process, conduct regular audits, and engage with stakeholders to gather diverse perspectives.

"The bottom line is - if organizations do not start building a strategy to use GenAI now, they risk falling behind their employees who will start building their own standards," she warned.

Around three-quarters of employees who have used Generative AI for work say they're keen to develop skills for better application of AI tools and believe that effective use of these tools will help maintain their career relevance.

Around three-quarters report being excited about the opportunities generative AI can provide in their job.

"As more people and organizations transform the way they work and live with GenAI, they are also becoming more conscious of its potential and limitations," said Stacey Winters, Deloitte’s GenAI market lead for Europe.

"The benefits of GenAI are clear and to boost competitive edge, businesses should encourage usage but in a safe and secure environment, rather than shy away from it. GenAI deployments should incorporate appropriate guardrails and be accompanied with a thorough training and development programme."

Research from Veritas has found that two-fifths of UK office workers have input sensitive information, such as customer, financial, or sales data, into a public generative AI tool - but six-in-ten failed to realize that this could result in the leaking of confidential information and breach data privacy compliance regulations.

Similarly, in a recent study from WalkMe, nearly four-in-ten UK councils were found to be allowing staff to use AI tools without having a responsible use policy in place.