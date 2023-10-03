World-record performance for AI and ML
Drawing benchmark strength from Dell servers to real-world performance for training and inferencing on AI and ML models
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are used by companies in a wide variety of industries. Applications include forecast sales, customer segmentation, risk identification, cost optimization, and improved efficiencies.
These use cases all depend on compute performance, speed, bandwidth, networking, and memory. Moreover, security is a critical factor that must be considered when dealing with AL and ML workloads.
The infrastructure investment to support compute performance, local memory, network bandwidth, and data storage can be significant. Rigorous evaluation is needed if you want to build robust IT operations that can handle heavy AI and ML workloads. This is why Dell Technologies commissioned Prowess Consulting to create this technical research study which presents industry-standard benchmarks for server performance.
Download the study now to learn more about how quickly data can be collected, processed, and accessed once stored by Dell PowerEdge servers.
Provided by Dell & AMD
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.