CIT Cornerstone: Identity Under Attack

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CIT Cornerstone: Identity Under Attack
(Image credit: Veeam)

This report examines how identity systems are being targeted and abused, and why identity has become a critical control point for modern attacks. It highlights common identity-driven tactics, the business impact of compromise, and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen identity resilience and reduce recovery time when incidents occur.

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