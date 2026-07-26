CIT Cornerstone: Identity Under Attack
This report examines how identity systems are being targeted and abused, and why identity has become a critical control point for modern attacks. It highlights common identity-driven tactics, the business impact of compromise, and practical steps organizations can take to strengthen identity resilience and reduce recovery time when incidents occur.
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