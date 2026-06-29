Cost vs. conscience: How local government procurement can avoid a trade-off

Meeting ESG commitments amidst supplier scarcity, limited controls and cost pressures

Our new report examines the challenges and solutions for local government procurement teams, tasked with delivering value while complying with regulation and controlling their spend. Download your copy to see the full findings and get practical guidance on how public sector teams can implement sustainable, audit-ready purchasing tactics that contribute to long-term financial stability.

Download your copy and discover the full insights

Our research found:

Reducing purchasing costs and making efficiency gains are the priorities for the next 12 months

Financial pressures are mounting: increased financial scrutiny, inflation, and reduced budgets are the main forces influencing off-tender purchasing decisions

increased financial scrutiny, inflation, and reduced budgets are the main forces influencing off-tender purchasing decisions Responsible procurement is a priority, but cost-cutting takes precedence: although implementing responsible processes is a goal, 83% of procurement professionals confirmed that cost-cutting measures supersede ESG objectives

although implementing responsible processes is a goal, 83% of procurement professionals confirmed that cost-cutting measures supersede ESG objectives The risks of a lowest-price focus are widely understood: an overwhelming majority of professionals recognise that prioritising the lowest price can increase long-term costs and may lead to unethical practices

an overwhelming majority of professionals recognise that prioritising the lowest price can increase long-term costs and may lead to unethical practices Progress is stalled by practical hurdles: the most significant barriers to adopting more responsible procurement include supplier scarcity, the need for staff retraining, limited control over off-tender spending and a reliance on legacy systems.