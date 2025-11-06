Five Reasons to Adopt Liquid Cooling
IT equipment chip densities has been the commonlydiscussed driver for adopting liquid cooling. But, there are four other reasons why data center owners should consider liquid cooling including low PUE targets, space constraints, harsh IT environment, and water restrictions. This paper describes these reasons. With this information, data center owners can make an informed decision on whether liquid cooling has advantages for their application.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
How to pick your next CEO – and ensure they have the qualities of a great tech leader
In-depth Experience in choosing a CEO does not mean you get better at it – why is that, and how can you make sure you're always looking at succession with a fresh perspective?
-
Google says leading AI malware strains are nowhere near good enough yet
News While some strains are still in an experimental phase, researchers warn they could be a sign of what's to come
-
Secure 5G for Operational Technology Environments
whitepaper
-
2025 State of Procurement Data
whitepaper
-
The Laptop’s Role in the AI Revolution
whitepaper
-
Atera - Autonomous IT, made real with AI
whitepaper
-
Thales In-Person ID Proofing Solution
whitepaper
-
Unlocking the power of AI-driven PCs and edge computing
whitepaper
-
How to Choose the Best MFA Methods
whitepaper
-
New developments in SASE: Post quantum cryptography and Protecting Generative AI
whitepaper