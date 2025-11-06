Five Reasons to Adopt Liquid Cooling

Five Reasons to Adopt Liquid Cooling
IT equipment chip densities has been the commonlydiscussed driver for adopting liquid cooling. But, there are four other reasons why data center owners should consider liquid cooling including low PUE targets, space constraints, harsh IT environment, and water restrictions. This paper describes these reasons. With this information, data center owners can make an informed decision on whether liquid cooling has advantages for their application.

