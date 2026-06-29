How businesses are transforming procurement to thrive in 2026 and beyond
As an organisation grows, its procurement function typically evolves to better support the strategic vision of company leadership. Procurement becomes less about supporting business operations and optimising costs and more about designing processes that support innovation and risk management. Where procurement teams at smaller companies struggle with inefficient processes and managing operational complexity, those at mid-market and enterprise organisations face new challenges.
Delivering the future of procurement for large and mid-market enterprises
Where procurement teams at smaller companies struggle with inefficient processes and managing operational complexity, those at mid-market and enterprise organisations face new challenges, such as:
- Strategic lifecycle management
Procurement must evolve to drive cost savings, risk management improvements and ESG outcomes. There is often less of a focus on purchase price and more emphasis on optimising total cost-of-ownership or enabling innovation.
- Managing supplier spend and complexity
As their companies expand into new markets, procurement teams must navigate supplier complexity across global locations. They are often responsible for managing relationships with thousands of vendors across the globe.
- Investing in new technologies
Mid-market and enterprise organisations rely on technology and automation to help them streamline compliance, risk management and cost optimisation processes. Procurement leaders must ensure these investments deliver the right results.
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