Dreamforce 2025 live: All the news and updates from on the ground in San Francisco

In a demo, Ahuja shows how Agentforce can give an unhelpful response to a customer question on how to ship a 50lb apparel box from Austin to Berlin, producing a link to a PDF rather than an answer. This is due to the broken up format of the file, Ahuja explains. This is where Data 360 comes in. A user can upload the same, 200-page PDF to Data 360, using its built-in governance feature to mask internal FedEx employee contact details within the file. Agentforce in Slack can now answer the question in plaintext, with accurate and appropriate details included.

Now onto FedEx, with Shibani Ahuja, SVP Enterprise AI Strategy, to explain how the delivery giant has used Data 360 and Agentforce IT Service to quickly answer customer queries at scale.

Athina Kanioura, EVP, chief strategy and transformation officer at PepsiCo, joins Benioff onstage as he cracks open a can of Pepsi. Kanioura explains that PepsiCo is "the first company that will be agentic AI-first by the end of 2026" across every part of the business and every process.

Slack, Patel explains, now gives sales workers all the information they need pulled directly through from Tableau. Field technicians can even use Agentforce to upload photos of problems to receive tailored advice from the AI assistant.

We're moving quickly once again, now turning to MaryAnn Patel, SVP Product Management Sales Cloud at Salesforce, to hear how PepsiCo is using Agentforce Sales to "ensure no lead is left behind".

Benioff hands the microphone to David Walmsley, chief digital and technology officer at Pandora, who explains that the firm now has over 6,000 stores worldwide. After a joke about how he was really missing companies pitching AI to him, Walmsley says that Agentforce is helping it to meet the level of customization and "magic in store" that Pandora customers seek.

Pandora is also using Agentforce Voice, as we're now being shown a live demo. McGowen-Hare can call Pandora and ask which store could offer in-store cleaning for "my bracelet", with the phone agent accessing all the context for which bracelet she's referring to based on her customer data.

We're moving onto Pandora, with Leah McGowen-Hare, SVP, Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) in Global Growth & Impact at Salesforce taking to the stage. Pandora is using Agentforce Commerce for 'Gemma', its customer service assistant. Gemma is capable of recommending, personalizing, and helping customers purchase products, without leaving conversational flow.

Benioff now introduces Laura Alber, CEO at Williams-Sonoma, who explains that the firm does 70% of its business online but customers still seek out the store experience. It's attempting to bridge this gap with its personalized agent 'Olive'. "Can you imagine if the websites gave that same warm feeling, that our stores give you when you go into them? What a difference maker that will be."

We'll hear more at the Agentforce keynote, which takes place this time tomorrow.

Using the new tool, Parulekar can take the step-by-step reasoning instructions and convert them into Agent Script, which makes agents more predictable and is easy to comprehend at a glance.

Parulekar is now showing us how Williams-Sonoma built its agent using Agentforce Builder. The problem with starting in natural language, she says, is it can get "a little messy".

In a demo, Parulekar shows us how she can use this agent to find recipes based on a description of an autumn dinner party, with tutorials linked to a product she just purchased from Williams-Sonoma – a dutch oven.

Parulekar lists off the biggest advancements of the week: Agentforce Voice, Agentforce Builder, and Agentforce Service. Focusing on the last one, we're now hearing about Williams Sonoma deployed its own agent through Salesforce.

Benioff is back, to note that none of Salesforce’s AI advancements would work or deliver value without grounding in the best data across a customer’s enterprise environment. He says five customer stories are particularly noteworthy: Williams-Sonoma, Pandora, PepsiCo, FedEx, and Dell Technologies. Here to tell us more is Sanjna Parulekar, SVP of Product Marketing at Salesforce.

“Add the rest,” Stokes writes, after the agent first produces only a lightweight product. The agent, he explains, can search Tableau data and all the specified sources to deliver a product that can show average wait times or total session scans by location. By asking for session scans on a map, the agent quickly produces a result. (Image credit: Future)

Stokes runs us through a demo in which he is able to make a 'Dreamforce Command Center' app using natural language, acting as a centralized, live dashboard for data from the conference floor.

Benioff adds that the question that’s “haunting us at night” is what if everyone could build their own agentic enterprise. The realization of that is Agentforce Vibes, which lets users build in Salesforce using natural language. Here to explain more is Patrick Stokes, EVP. Product and Industries Marketing at Salesforce.

Benioff is leaning heavily into the potential for Agentforce across all enterprise use cases, noting Salesforce has released over 300 agents and is now using Slack as an agentic OS. "We do 11 trillion emails a year at Salesforce, but each of those emails is a one way conversation," he adds. "But what if each of those emails was a two-way conversation?"

Salesforce is "investing huge amounts in Agentforce", Benioff says, pointing to the extensive Agentforce 360 announcements this week, covering sales, marketing, commerce, field service, revenue management, supply chain, IT, HR, and more. (Image credit: Future)

Salesforce is also leaning into agents for leads, he explains. "In the last 26 years, between 20 and 100 million customers contacted us and we didn't call them back – we did not call them back. We didn't have the people." Agents are now helping Salesforce contact 60,000 customers per week, he says.

"What we realized at Salesforce is we have to be customer zero," he says. "We have to be able to go from one, to two, to three, to four, to five and show you what we're doing." Since Salesforce Help was rolled out, he says, there have been 1.8 million conversations with agents.

Salesforce, he says, has to be there for customers when AI inevitably goes wrong. Humans and agents will also have to work together in this mix, he says, which is what Salesforce means by the 'Agentic Enterprise'.

He notes that simply deploying enterprise AI models isn't enough, if solutions aren't integrated and grounded in proper governance.

Benioff is moving quickly, as he paces around the audience, noting that there's a "very real" divide in agentic AI. "This agentic divide is split – it's a bifurcation. Your customers are elevated, now what about your enterprise?"

Benioff has handed the microphone back to Lightcap now, to explain OpenAI's vision for the future of AI. He says that new experiences will come to users rooted in a firm trust-base.

Onto announcements in earnest now, with Benioff focusing on advancements in the past year. He says that when we use LLMs at home, we have consumer technology on his phone that isn't found in the workplace.

We're back to Benioff, who says Salesforce has given away $841 million, committed to 10 million nonprofit hours, $300 million in reskilling training and $150 million for local schools in San Francisco and Oakland.

"We don't have the luxury of millenia," Goodall explained. "We need innovative thinking here and now – business must be a platform for change and an essential source of innovation."

Benioff is hyping the sheer scale of this year's event, with a huge roster of speakers incluing Sundar Pichai, H.E. Abdullah Alswaha. He also pays tribute to a recently departed friend, asking the audience to "put all of our political situations aside and divisiveness, come together as one ohana". He is referring to Jane Goodall, who we're now hearing from in video form.

"The number one thing we are going to do is thank you," Benioff begins, thanking all Salesforce's partners and customers.

"Welcome to the agentic enterprise", we're told, as Marc Benioff takes to the stage.

"Is AI going to replace us? Or are we going to be in command of it? At Salesforce, we've made our choice. We're building AI that elevates people, agents that handle the busy work, so we can focus on the work that matters," McConaughey says.

And with the preamble finished, we’re off with the keynote in earnest. As is usual for tech keynotes, we’re starting with an opening film. Matthew McConaughey is introducing Agentforce as “the fastest product we’ve ever launched”.

He adds that Slack is most helpful because it moves at the pace of any company and allows workers to organize and come together. Moving onto Salesforce more generally, Lightcap says that SaaS and Salesforce continue to have a huge role to play in the age of AI. He explains that AI can bring context from different systems together and make insights actionable, supplementing existing CRM systems.

Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI, is here to explain in detail. "OpenAI started on Slack," he says. "It was the first place I logged in at OpenAI, and it was the firehose I was drinking from when I was trying to understand what it meant to build AI and AGI."

Denise Dresser, CEO at Slack, is now giving us more details on how OpenAI is using Slack to scale its operations and improve its productivity.

The keynote itself hasn't yet begun, but we're hearing a little bit about Slackbot. In a live demo, the audience is being shown how the new and improved Slackbot can summarize previous product launches for a user and create a canvas for how to approach an upcoming product launch.

As attendees file in, we're hearing a live rendition of 'The One They Call Hawaii', performed by the family of Daniel Akaka, the former Democratic senator for Hawaii. The performers dedicate the song to Benioff, "who calls Hawaii his home". (Image credit: Future)

The keynote hall is filling fast, with just 35 minutes to go until events kick off in earnest. (Image credit: Future)

Given the fact that Dario Amodei, CEO at Anthropic and Sundar Pichai, CEO at Alphabet are here this week, we'll be listening particularly closely to what Benioff has to say about each company's models in his speech. There's a talk between Benioff and a 'special guest' scheduled for 15:15 today – expect coverage of that later on.

Expect to hear some powerful statements on agentic AI from Marc Benioff, CEO at Salesforce. In the past few months, Benioff has doubled down on the potential to replace workers with AI agents – and I'd bet he'll continue on this track today.

We're off! The Moscone Center is filling up by the minute, with thousands of attendees already milling about. We're due to enter the keynote hall soon and will be bringing you the latest as it happens. (Image credit: Future)