Slack is now the key to Salesforce’s agentic AI plans

Salesforce has announced Slack will act as an “agentic OS” for customer data going forward and become a core pillar of its new Agentforce 360 platform.

Hot off the back of connecting Slack conversational data to AI apps via a new MCP server, Salesforce has rebranded Slack as an “agentic OS”, with the intention of bringing users closer to their business data and AI agents.

CRM data from Salesforce will now be directly accessible within Slack, starting with Salesforce Sales, HR, IT, and analytics platform Tableau.

In addition to making data more accessible, this will also allow users to interact directly with different functions within Slack.

For example, workers can resolve IT issues via the platform by speaking to AI agents rather than by logging a ticket, or logging expenses with a dedicated HR agent.

In the event that a problem can’t be resolved by an agent, an incident channel is created and relevant staff are assigned to look at the problem.

Each channel will also receive a new Channel Expert, a 24/7 agent that can answer questions specific to its organization.

A new Enterprise Search feature will also allow users to search for files across all their Salesforce data. Salesforce is also working on connectors to tie the search feature to common enterprise services such as Dropbox, Gmail, Notion, and Outlook, with a January 2026 release planned.

The firm added that a custom API, to connect Enterprise Search for internal enterprise systems, is also under development.

“We're reimagining all of Salesforce in Slack: imagine that you maybe don't log into Salesforce, you don't see Salesforce but it's there, it's coming to you in Slack, because that's where you're getting your work done,” Parker Harris, co-founder of Salesforce and CTO at Slack, told assembled media.

Closing the gap between Slack and competitors

Harris added that while Salesforce is working on making it even easier to bridge the gap between Slack and other productivity platforms such as Microsoft Teams, for enterprises that use both, “people aren’t really doing their work in a product like Teams”.

Slackbot, the digital assistant that has previously been used to send automated messages or reminders within channels, has been remade as a new AI companion.

For example, it will now be able to summarize threads or documents and draft project updates, as well as draw on a worker’s Salesforce, Google Drive, and OneDrive files to create drafts and to-do lists based on relevant action items.

The new Slackbot will observe users’ work patterns over time, including conversations, enterprise files the user interacts with, and organizational context with the aim of becoming a more personalized helper to individual workers.

Salesforce added that in the future, Slackbot will be able to build agents based on user requests, using only natural language inputs.

“Every company is asking where their agents will live, how they’ll get context, and

how to make them useful,” said Denise Dresser, CEO at Slack. “Slack is the answer. By making Slack the conversational interface for Salesforce, we’re giving every employee a trusted, unified home for AI and agents – and transforming how work gets done.”

