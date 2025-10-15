‘I don't think anyone is farther in the enterprise’: Marc Benioff is bullish on Salesforce’s agentic AI lead – and Agentforce 360 will help it stay top of the perch

Salesforce has never moved as fast on a project as it has with Agentforce, according to CEO Marc Benioff, who said the company is capitalizing on its unique B2B strengths.

When asked whether Salesforce is looking to increase Agentforce adoption, which currently stand at 12,000 enterprise users versus a total customer base of 150,000, Benioff appeared bullish.

“It's the fastest growing product in our history,” Benioff said, adding that adoption is already higher than it expected just 11 months after launching Agentforce.

Slack has a million customers and Benioff confidently predicted Salesforce will see even greater adoption of its AI agents via new Agentforce integrations and native features within the platform like Slackbot.

He added that the slew of enterprise customers featured in the conference’s opening keynote were testament to the appeal of Agentforce for large scale deployments:

“William-Sonoma, Pepsi, Accenture, even Smartsheet, even Pandora, they don’t just make changes in their enterprise architecture like this – it takes time,” he said.

“That said, I've never seen anything go faster. Because of that, we've had to go faster.”

Benioff described Agentforce as “deep enterprise technology” and contrasted it with other products that run high-level productivity improvements or rely directly on pulling through apps like ChatGPT.

“11 months in, I don’t think anyone’s farther in the enterprise. I don’t know, you can go down to the Oracle conference today, the SAP conference,” he suggested,

At the company’s annual Dreamforce conference, Salesforce unveiled a sweeping expansion of Agentforce , with new integrations for Slack intended to make it an ‘agentic OS’ .

The announcements feed directly into Salesforce’s intense focus on the usability of enterprise data, with new products and unified platforms aimed at making data easier to find with AI agents and solutions quicker to deploy across IT, sales, the supply chain, and more.

Customer testimonials core to Agentforce success

Practical use-cases have been central to the company’s current focus on agents. At Salesforce’s Agentforce World Tour event earlier this year, the company highlighted a number of real-world examples where the service is being used to deliver marked improvements for enterprises.

Dreamforce has been no different, with Julie Sweet, CEO at Accenture showcasing how the consultancy has been capitalizing on agentic AI to unlock cost and efficiency savings.

“Keep in mind that what customers are not excited about, if you run a big enterprise, is having lots and lots of different versions and doing things when there's best in class,” she told attendees at Dreamforce.

“Many of the customers you've heard have been working with Salesforce for years, they didn't make a bet on Salesforce for the capabilities of the day. They said they're the best in the day, but we're making a bet that Salesforce is going to drive and invest in innovation for decades.”

Sweet added that Accenture has made over $80 billion in sales last year underpinned by Salesforce, which feeds directly into its confidence in its AI solutions as well.

Laura Alber, CEO at Williams-Sonoma, said that Salesforce has a huge strength in the fact that so much enterprise data is already stored on the platform.

“We started working with Salesforce on a lot of things and because there’s a lot of things they have a lot of our data,” Alber said. “Which makes the AI overlay work extremely well.”

