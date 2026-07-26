The New Recovery Reality B
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The pace of digitalization, the rise of hybrid and multicloud environments, and the growing reliance on SaaS and AI models have reshaped how data is created, stored, and protected. Reliable resilience depends on comprehensive, tested, and secure recovery frameworks so enterprises can adapt as business needs and threat models evolve.
To reflect these modern requirements, this checklist evaluates your current recovery status across five critical categories:
- Backup Coverage
- Restore and Recovery Testing
- Security and Compliance
- Architecture and Performance
- Operational Practices