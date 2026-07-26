Confidence in the Crossover: Modern Data Resilience for Modern Applications B

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Confidence in the Crossover: Modern Data Resilience for Modern Applications
(Image credit: Veeam)

As organizations move from traditional virtualization to hybrid cloud-native platforms, protection must evolve alongside the platform itself. This guide explores how Red Hat OpenShift and Veeam support that transition. By reading this white paper, you will: - Learn how to support virtual machines (VMs) and containers together on a unified platform. - Discover why application-centric protection is essential for Kubernetes and OpenShift environments. - See how automated policies help embed protection consistently. - And more!

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