Using LinkedIn to market yourself as an IT professional

There might be a talent shortage globally for IT workers, with employers searching for those skilled in everything from support roles to engineering, but that doesn’t mean you can afford to blend in with the crowd.

Proving you’re the most competent and experienced professional for the role is never easy, but an up-to-date profile on LinkedIn is a great way to get noticed and secure work. As is the case with many industries, networking is critical for landing an IT role.

LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft, is now 22 years old. It boasts more than one billion members across the world. As much as 70% of IT professionals now use the platform, while 23% of IT professionals consider it their go-to source of industry news, according to research from GWI.

However, what does a successful LinkedIn profile look like? How do you build that personal brand everyone is talking about? What should you post to drive engagement? Let’s look at what makes a profile stand out.

Getting the basics right

Developing an effective LinkedIn profile is a bit like creating clean code. Experts suggest it should be easy to read, structured effectively, and deliver completely on the outcome you intended it to.

LinkedIn Career Expert Charlotte Davies tells ITPro that effective use of the platform largely boils down to three things; developing a proper plan that will help you find new opportunities, connecting with others, and investing in your career.

To get started, she suggests crafting “a compelling headline that goes beyond your job title”.

“This should include relevant keywords like specific programming languages, tools, or methodologies you specialize in. For example, ‘Full-Stack Developer’, ‘Python’, ‘JavaScript’, and ‘Cloud Architecture’. You’re more likely to be found in recruiters’ searches for IT professionals,” Davies explains.

Every profile should also have a high-quality, professional photo that “embodies who you are as a professional”, she says, along with a detailed summary highlighting your key achievements and skills.

Any projects you have been involved with, particularly those you have led yourself, should be detailed in the experience section of your profile. You should also mention any systems you’ve implemented, or technical solutions you’ve developed.

“Highlight soft skills like communications or problem-solving, certifications like AWS, Cisco, or Microsoft, and any coding or technical skills that set you apart – for instance, Agile methodologies, DevOps practices, or relevant IT frameworks,” Davies adds.

Laura Franklin-Hollier, digital account director at MikeWorldWide London, has overseen executive LinkedIn programs for a number of big tech companies. Her advice is to not forget the premise behind it all.

“The most important element to consider is that although LinkedIn is a professional networking site, it is still a social media platform. The key is to be social,” she says. “Yes, fantastic stats and humble brags are great to see but it is always the content that resonates – person to person – that will outperform. Don’t be afraid to have a personality, a strong opinion, or sense of humor to make that happen.”

Consider the industry you're joining

Before we continue, it’s worth evaluating the current state of the industry in order to provide some context to the decisions you might make. Research from the Harnham Group’s salary survey of over 3,500 global data and AI professionals – which has been running for more than 13 years – showed that job security was at a four-year low.

Six in 10 (60%) data and IT professionals said they felt more secure in their jobs than the year before, but this figure has dropped significantly from 88% in 2021.

And while the highest-paid roles include those in data architecture, software engineering, and AI engineering, market instability has candidates taking fewer risks. In 2020, three quarters (74%) told how they “would leave their role for the right opportunity” but that cam down to 59%.

That, of course, means less competition for some roles you might apply for from ads on LinkedIn. In fact, the research found some IT candidates are increasingly moving sideways or accepting pay cuts because they value their job security more than a pay increase elsewhere. But it’s not always a choice. Those looking for a move are doing so due to company downsizing and redundancies.

This all means that IT professionals have to think more carefully about their personal brand and align this with the type of roles they’re hoping to secure. For example, the Harnham Group found that IT professionals frequently list their most used technologies to capture attention (often Python, SQL, Azure, AWS, and Power BI).

Building a personal brand

Building your LinkedIn profile isn’t just about getting a job. “It’s also about being recognized and respected in your current role,” according to Louise Palmer, managing director at Wildfire, a PR agency specializing in IT and tech brands.

“LinkedIn isn’t just a ‘CV’ anymore, it’s an opportunity to show off your personality, share your knowledge, and build your role as a thought leader in the industry.,” Palmer continues.

“Whether it’s sharing advice, linking to articles, or even creating technical ‘how-to’ videos, LinkedIn is increasingly used as a knowledge-sharing forum for the IT community.”

However, Palmer warns it’s vital to check your security settings. “Without the right settings in place, it’s easy for competitors to scrape your profile, collecting information about your connections, including customers, prospects, and employees,” she explains.

It doesn’t have to be a scary task though to get stuck into. Laura Holland, head of digital at Flame PR, offers one left-field and innovative suggestion to get yourself noticed. “Gamify your expertise,” she reveals. “Create a ‘Tech Challenge of the Week’ on your profile and then post a real-world IT problem and invite connections to solve it in the comments.

“Offer a detailed solution in a follow-up post, showcasing your problem-solving skills. This interactive approach not only demonstrates your expertise but also boosts engagement, making you a go-to resource in your network. Plus, it’s a creative way to stay on top of recruiters’ and potential clients’ feeds regularly.”

Leveraging the LinkedIn algorithm

Leigh Anderson, MD at Bis Henderson Recruitment, has more than 30 years of experience across the UK, Europe, and Asia, and suggests that with so many recruiters on LinkedIn, not having a profile could “hinder your career growth”.

An effective profile will be clear and concise, and that even extends to your current job title. “If you have a niche job title, translate it into industry- standard language so you can be discovered,” he explains.

“For instance, instead of ‘Supply Chain Innovator’, say ‘Senior Supply Chain Manager specializing in innovative logistics solutions’. Anderson also cites research by LinkedIn that profiles with photos receive 21 times more views and 36 times more messages. He also advises users to ask colleagues to recommend you – and to make sure you do the same for them. This can “work wonders” if it is an endorsement from an influential IT industry leader.

“Strategic connections are key,” he adds. “Start by connecting with your past and present colleagues and companies. Being connected to a past employer validates the experience and success you’ve had at that company.”

You should also consider making use of LinkedIn powerful multimedia tools, which are proving incredibly effective for creating engagement. “For example, link to a GitHub repository if you’re a developer, or include a SlideShare presentation of your recent work. These additions make your profile more engaging and provide tangible proof of your expertise.”

Five ways to improve your LinkedIn profile Join relevant groups to network and connect with peers and leaders across the IT sector. Talk about new trends. Get in touch with recruiters who specialize in your field so you’re first to know about any vacancies they have. Look for tools like the ‘Catch Up’ tab, which surfaces opportunities to spark conversations with people in the IT sector. When you ‘Like’ a post, make sure to comment on it and tag the author. It’s a great way to develop connections. Once you have your new or updated profile in place, ensure to keep it updated. Add to it whenever you complete new projects and grow your network with fresh connections.

As for LinkedIn’s Charlotte Davies, she points to a number of optional tools that can make life a little easier - although these are locked behind a Premium subscription. Specifically, AI tools are available that can improve any copy and keywords you have embedded into your profile.

There’s also the built-in chatbot that can distill the information in a job advert and help you figure out whether your profile is a good match or not, or tell you more about the company that posted the advert.

She also points to using LinkedIn InMail private messages to reach out directly to IT industry leaders or potential employers if they are not yet in your immediate network – while recommending free Learning courses like ‘LinkedIn Profiles for Technical Professionals’ and ‘Career Insights for Tech Professionals’.

Whether you’re starting from scratch or wanting a profile refresh, Bis Henderson Recruitment’s Anderson has a simple piece of advice that should be a must for IT professionals.

“Ensure all information is accurate,” he warns strongly. “Consistency can protect your credibility.”