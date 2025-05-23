Tanium Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) - AEM Overview

(Image credit: Tanium)
Tanium AEM leverages real-time insights from all Tanium cloud-managed endpoints to recommend and automate changes on endpoints within a customer’s environment in a safe, scalable way with its real-time platform. It empowers IT and Security teams to confidently and efficiently scale operations and improve the security posture of the environment.

