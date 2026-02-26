Toyota of Santa Maria Streamlines IT Operations with CyberFOX AutoElevate

A case study on simplifying privileged access management in a fast-paced automotive environment.

Automotive dealership IT teams often support hundreds of users across multiple locations with very limited staff. Keeping systems secure while avoiding downtime is a constant challenge.

At Toyota of Santa Maria, a three-person IT team supports more than 500 employees across eight rooftops and additional business operations. Managing local admin rights had become a major drain on time and productivity, especially during routine software updates.

This case study explores how the team addressed privileged access at scale without slowing down technicians or overwhelming IT.

What You’ll Learn:

Why managing admin rights manually was no longer sustainable

How a small IT team approached access control across multiple locations

The operational impact of streamlining software updates

How reducing admin rights improved both security and efficiency

Download the case study to see how an automotive IT team simplified admin rights management while keeping the business moving.