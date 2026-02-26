Why Removing Admin Rights Is the Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
Cyber Insurance Has Changed
The cyber insurance application process is no longer simple.
What once involved a handful of yes-or-no questions has evolved into a detailed security review. Premiums are increasing, underwriters are asking tougher questions, and organizations are being asked to prove they can prevent the most common cyberattacks. Today’s carriers are no longer satisfied with surface-level controls alone. They want evidence that security risks are actively reduced before an incident occurs.
What Carriers Are Looking for Now
Cyber insurance providers want to see that organizations are doing more than reacting to breaches. They are evaluating whether controls are in place to prevent attackers from escalating privileges or moving laterally if an account is compromised. In the past, having foundational protections like multi-factor authentication and endpoint security was often enough. Now, insurers expect organizations to demonstrate tighter control over access to sensitive systems. That shift puts admin rights management under the spotlight.
Why Admin Rights Matter to Underwriters
Standing administrative access increases both the likelihood and severity of a breach. If a privileged account is compromised, attackers can escalate access, disable protections, and move freely across systems. Removing standing admin rights and limiting who can elevate access helps reduce that risk. From an insurance perspective, it shows that an organization is actively minimizing exposure and limiting the potential impact of an attack.
What You’ll Learn in This eBook:
- How cyber insurance underwriting has evolved in response to modern threats
- Why insurers focus on privilege control and access management
- How standing admin rights increase breach severity and financial risk
- How removing admin rights helps prevent escalation and lateral movement
What insurers expect organizations to prove during the application and renewal process.
Learn why removing admin rights is becoming a critical factor in cyber insurance decisions and how access control can help reduce risk and improve insurability.
