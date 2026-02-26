Understanding Least Privilege eBook
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A practical guide for IT professionals on reducing attack surfaces, limiting privilege abuse, and strengthening defense-in-depth strategies.
Why Least Privilege Still Matters
Defense-in-depth remains a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity, yet one critical control is still frequently overlooked: local administrator rights. When users have unrestricted administrative access, they effectively hold the keys to their devices and by extension, your environment. Even the strongest perimeter defenses can be rendered ineffective when admin privileges are mismanaged. This eBook breaks down why least privilege access is one of the most impactful and underutilized ways to stop cyberattacks earlier in their lifecycle.
What’s the Risk with Local Admin Rights?
User accounts with local admin privileges can:
- Install or remove applications without oversight
- Change system configurations and security settings
- Disable antivirus or firewall protections
- Create, modify, or revoke other administrative accounts
If a privileged account is compromised, attackers can bypass layered defenses, deploy malware, steal sensitive data, and move laterally across systems, often without detection.
In Understanding Least Privilege, you’ll gain insight into:
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
- Why local admin access undermines defense-in-depth strategies
- How excessive privileges expand your attack surface
- Common misconceptions around admin rights and productivity
- Practical principles for enforcing least privilege in real-world IT environments
- How reducing admin access can limit malware execution and privilege escalation
Whether you manage endpoints, identity access, or overall security posture, this guide helps you rethink how privilege management fits into modern IT operations.
Get the guide to understanding least privilege and learn how limiting local admin rights can help reduce risk, prevent breaches, and strengthen your security foundation.
Download the Guide!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Toyota of Santa Maria Streamlines IT Operations with CyberFOX AutoElevate
whitepaper
-
How the University of Tennessee secured 40 departments by removing admin rights
whitepaper
-
Why Removing Admin Rights Is the Key to Better Cyber Insurance Rates eBook
whitepaper
-
The Forex Payment Optimization Playbook
whitepaper
-
2025 Thales Data Threat Report: Financial Services Edition
whitepaper
-
Compliance Requirements for American Financial Services Organizations
whitepaper
-
Gain the Flexibility that Diverse Modern Workloads Demand with Dell PowerStore
whitepaper
-
Unleashing AI Success at Scale
whitepaper