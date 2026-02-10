European Commission clears Google’s Wiz acquisition, citing 'credible competition' from Amazon and Microsoft

The European Commission (EC) has officially approved Google’s proposed acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz.

In a statement confirming the move, the Commission said it concluded the deal would not raise competition concerns across the European Economic Area (EEA).

Teresa Ribera, European Commissioner for Competition, said the probe concluded that regardless of the acquisition, Google “stands behind Amazon and Microsoft” in terms of market share in areas such as cloud infrastructure.

“Based on its market investigation, the Commission found that there are several credible competitors that customers could switch to if Google were to bundle Wiz's multi-cloud security platform with its existing products, or in case Wiz's platform no longer worked with clouds other than Google's,” the EC said in a statement.

The EC also investigated whether Google would gain access to “commercially sensitive data” pertaining to cloud competitors that integrated with Wiz solutions, again confirming there was no risk.

“The market investigation confirmed that the data that Google would obtain as a result of the transaction is not commercially sensitive, and can generally be accessed by other security software companies,” the Commission said.

The confirmation marks the latest hurdle cleared by Google in its pursuit of the cloud security firm. In November last year, a US antitrust review approved the deal.

Google announced plans to acquire the cloud security company in March 2025 in a deal worth $32 billion.

The deal marked the largest acquisition in the company’s history, more than double the fee for its deal to acquire Motorola in 2012.

At the time, Google said a key factor behind the acquisition lay in addressing “two large and growing trends in the AI era” - cloud security and multi-cloud adoption.

Wiz was founded in 2020 in Israel before moving operations to the US. The startup reported rapid growth in the years preceding the deal. At the time Google announced the acquisition, headcount at the firm stood at 900 and the firm was valued at $12 billion.

