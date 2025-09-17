Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says UK ties are 'stronger than ever' as tech giant pledges $30bn investment

Microsoft has announced plans to invest £22 billion ($30bn) across the UK in a bid to drive development of the country’s AI infrastructure.

The investment, which represents the largest financial commitment the tech giant has ever made in the UK, includes $15bn in funding to expand cloud and AI infrastructure.

In a blog post outlining the pledge, Microsoft president Brad Smith revealed this will also include investment to build the country’s largest supercomputer, boasting more than 23,000 Nvidia GPUs.

Development of the supercomputer will be led in collaboration with Nscale.

In a separate statement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the move builds on long-standing ties between the tech giant and the UK.

Nadella said the company has around 6,000 employees in the UK alongside multiple data center regions and "some our our most important AI and research labs".

"Microsoft has proudly invested and operated in the United Kingdom for more than four decades, opening our first office outside the United States here in 1982," he said.

"Our commitment to that partnership is stronger than ever. Just two years ago we announced a $3.2 billion investment in the United Kingdom’s AI infrastructure," Nadella added. "Today we’re doubling down on our investment."

Prime minister Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement, adding that the funding pledge is a “powerful vote of confidence” in the UK’s burgeoning technology sector.

“This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change,” he said.

A big week for British tech

The announcement from Microsoft comes amidst a big week for the British technology sector and coincides with US president Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.

A host of major technology companies have all made significant funding commitments in recent days.

Google, for example, unveiled the opening of a new $1 billion data center at Waltham Cross on the outskirts of London as part of a sweeping £5 billion investment scheme across the country.

Funding from the tech giant aims to build out cloud and AI infrastructure alongside investment in research and development (R&D).

Meanwhile, Nvidia announced plans to invest upwards of £11 billion on 16 September. Working alongside partners like Nscale and CoreWeave, the chipmaker said it plans to create Europe’s largest GPU cluster in the UK, underpinned by 120,000 Blackwell GPUs.

