Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says UK ties are 'stronger than ever' as tech giant pledges $30bn investment
The investment from Microsoft coincides with a flurry of big tech pledges this week
Microsoft has announced plans to invest £22 billion ($30bn) across the UK in a bid to drive development of the country’s AI infrastructure.
The investment, which represents the largest financial commitment the tech giant has ever made in the UK, includes $15bn in funding to expand cloud and AI infrastructure.
In a blog post outlining the pledge, Microsoft president Brad Smith revealed this will also include investment to build the country’s largest supercomputer, boasting more than 23,000 Nvidia GPUs.
Development of the supercomputer will be led in collaboration with Nscale.
In a separate statement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the move builds on long-standing ties between the tech giant and the UK.
Nadella said the company has around 6,000 employees in the UK alongside multiple data center regions and "some our our most important AI and research labs".
"Microsoft has proudly invested and operated in the United Kingdom for more than four decades, opening our first office outside the United States here in 1982," he said.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
"Our commitment to that partnership is stronger than ever. Just two years ago we announced a $3.2 billion investment in the United Kingdom’s AI infrastructure," Nadella added. "Today we’re doubling down on our investment."
Prime minister Keir Starmer welcomed the announcement, adding that the funding pledge is a “powerful vote of confidence” in the UK’s burgeoning technology sector.
“This commitment will not only strengthen our digital infrastructure and support thousands of highly skilled jobs, but also ensure Britain remains at the forefront of global innovation as we deliver on our Plan for Change,” he said.
A big week for British tech
The announcement from Microsoft comes amidst a big week for the British technology sector and coincides with US president Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK.
A host of major technology companies have all made significant funding commitments in recent days.
Google, for example, unveiled the opening of a new $1 billion data center at Waltham Cross on the outskirts of London as part of a sweeping £5 billion investment scheme across the country.
Funding from the tech giant aims to build out cloud and AI infrastructure alongside investment in research and development (R&D).
Meanwhile, Nvidia announced plans to invest upwards of £11 billion on 16 September. Working alongside partners like Nscale and CoreWeave, the chipmaker said it plans to create Europe’s largest GPU cluster in the UK, underpinned by 120,000 Blackwell GPUs.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- How Satya Nadella's first decade at Microsoft took it from tech giant to undisputed industry titan
- Microsoft saved $500 million by using AI in its call centers last year
- Microsoft says AI is finally having a 'meaningful impact' on developer productivity
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
OpenAI just revealed what people really use ChatGPT for
News More than 70% of ChatGPT queries have nothing to do with work, but are personal questions or requests for help with writing.
-
Nearly 700,000 customers impacted after insider attack at US fintech firm
News FinWise, which provides loans on behalf of US financial services firms, revealed a former employee accessed sensitive customer information after leaving the firm.
-
Europe's first exascale supercomputer, Jupiter, is now live
News Planned uses for Jupiter include climate research, medical research and the development of multi-language LLMs
-
Microsoft warns of slow Azure traffic
News Suspected Houthi attack on Red Sea cables likely to affect Europe-Asia connections for weeks
-
Microsoft could be preparing for a crackdown on remote work
News The tech giant is the latest to implement stricter policies around hybrid working without requiring a full five days in the office
-
Alphabet to spend $10bn more this year on cloud kit — taking total to $85bn
News Google tops up AI and cloud infrastructure spending amid AI boom and positive results
-
Microsoft saved $500 million by using AI in its call centers last year – and it’s a sign of things to come for everyone else
News Microsoft’s chief commercial officer, Judson Althoff, revealed the tech giant has saved $500 million in its call centers alone by using AI tools.
-
Microsoft layoffs set to hit 9,000 staff in biggest round of cuts since 2023
News The latest round of layoffs at the tech giant is expected to impact around 9,000 staff globally.
-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is unfazed by AI job cuts — workers might not share the same optimism
Analysis Google CEO Sundar Pichai is upbeat about the impact of AI on the workforce, but workers might not share the same optimism amid repeated waves of job cuts.
-
Report: OpenAI considered accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior
News Negotiation tactics get tough between two previously tight partners, according to WSJ report