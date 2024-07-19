Samsung ramps up AI capabilities with Oxford Semantic Technologies acquisition

Samsung Electronics has acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, an Oxford University spinout specializing in knowledge graph technology, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2017 by three University of Oxford professors, OST specializes in Knowledge Representation and Reasoning (KRR), a branch of AI that represents a logical and knowledge-based approach.

Unlike machine learning, which finds patterns in vast datasets and draws statistical outputs, KRR enables AI to draw accurate and correct conclusions, and make logical and explainable decisions based on data combined with expert knowledge.

Through the acquisition, OST’s knowledge graph and reasoning software, RDFox, will be combined with Samsung’s AI technology and incorporated into all of Samsung’s products, from mobile devices to televisions and home appliances.

“We are delighted to be working with Samsung. By integrating Samsung’s expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung’s customers with even more sophisticated personalization," said Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies.

"In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support."

Samsung looks to build out on-device AI capabilities

The two companies have been collaborating on a number of projects since 2018, and, with this acquisition, Samsung will secure advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These graphs integrate information and context dispersed across various services and apps, tailoring the user experience as it becomes familiar with users’ preferences and usage.

Combined with on-device AI technology, such as that on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, the aim is to create a hyper-personalized user experience, while keeping sensitive personal data secure on the device.

"As global consumers realize their growing need for more personalized AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung’s strong capabilities in knowledge engineering," said Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, head of Samsung Research and CTO of Samsung Electronics.

"This acquisition is another important step forward as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation."

OST already has customers in the financial, manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors in Europe and North America. In financial services, its technology is being used for autonomous complex decision-making and tracking financial crime.

In other industries, such as manufacturing and retail, it allows engineers and designers to quickly determine the compatibility of products and parts, providing instant recommendations to customers.

RDFox is also used for smart diagnostics in healthcare, along with decision-making in self-driving cars.

"Oxford Semantic Technologies represents a significant advancement in the field of AI, showcasing how academic research can be transformed into real-world applications that drive industry innovation," said Mairi Gibbs, CEO at Oxford University Innovation.

"Their acquisition by Samsung Electronics underscores the commercial value and potential of their technology in multiple sectors. We see this catalyzing further innovation and partnership in Oxford’s Deep Tech ecosystem between our academic and research community, industry and investors."