Samsung UK recruits its first chief customer officer in bid to boost partner engagement

Samsung UK has announced the appointment of former Amazon and Nike executive Deborah Honig as its first ever chief customer officer.

Honig’s arrival adds fresh global executive experience to the Samsung UK leadership team, thanks to an extensive track record of building high-performing teams and delivering growth across consumer-facing sectors.

In her new role, the commercial veteran will be responsible for delivering an “innovative, customer-first experience” across the entirety of the company’s business offerings, Samsung said, as well as evolving its overarching brand in the UK.

“From its rich cultural heritage to the breadth of innovative technology that our customers are using in their daily lives, Samsung is such an exciting brand to help steward and I’m thrilled to be joining the team,” Honig commented.

“Our technology puts the power into our customers’ hands and gives them tools to save time and money, bring joy to their homes and communities, and solve the problems that matter most to them.”

Honig spent the first part of her career as a managerial consultant at global management consulting firm McKinsey, where she was tasked with advising global businesses on strategy, marketing, and commercial leadership.

She then went on to work for prominent global names such as Nike, Amazon, M&S, and Starbucks, holding roles that saw her responsible for developing brands and customer propositions, strategic partnerships, leading retail businesses and building new omni-channel capabilities, as well as leveraging data and technology to transform the customer experience.

“Throughout my career I’ve always put myself in the shoes of our customers to fully appreciate what they want and expect from a brand,” Honig continued.

“I look forward to working with the fantastic team here at Samsung to deepen our connection with our customers, and help them get the most out of their technology and their relationship with us.”

Driving "transformational change" at Samsung UK

Commenting on the appointment, Samsung UK and Ireland president, Inha Cho, said Honig brings attributes that will help drive “transformational change” and create a more customer-orientated culture.

“She brings a wealth of experience from her strategic and commercial leadership roles at a number of world-class companies, and a unique understanding of UK consumers and the retail landscape,” Cho said.

“I am proud to have her by my side to drive transformational change across our brand communications, partner engagement and cross-divisional collaboration.

“Deborah will be key to us developing a more customer-centric culture, alongside building long-term loyal customers through more tailored and personalized relationships.”