Anthropic says $30bn funding round will help ‘fuel’ frontier AI research and infrastructure expansion

Anthropic has raised $30 billion as part of a Series G funding round the company said will “fuel” frontier AI research and expansion of its flagship model range.

The funding round, led by GIC and Coatue, brings the AI developer’s valuation to $380 billion, marking a near-doubling in the space of a year and comes hot on the heels of a $13 billion Series F round in September 2025.

In a blog post confirming the investment, the firm said the Series G will support future frontier AI research and enable it to ramp up infrastructure expansion and product development.

Anthropic noted it will continue placing a particular focus on AI coding capabilities and deeper enterprise integration.

“Whether it is entrepreneurs, startups, or the world’s largest enterprises, the message from our customers is the same: Claude is increasingly becoming critical to how businesses work,” said Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao.

“This fundraising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on.”

Rapid progress with Claude

Anthropic’s flagship ‘Claude’ AI model now stands in direct competition with OpenAI’s GPT and Google’s Gemini options – and it’s had a host of big updates and expansions over the last 18 months.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As ITPro reported on 5 February, the company announced the launch of Claude Opus 4.6 , marking a major upgrade to its flagship model which focused primarily on knowledge work and agentic coding capabilities.

It’s in the latter area that Anthropic has emerged as a leading provider over the last year. AI coding has become a key battleground in the broader generative AI race, and Anthropic faces stiff competition on this front.

OpenAI has pivoted heavily toward AI coding with its ‘Codex’ service while a growing array of dedicated “vibe coding” startups such as Cursor have gained traction in recent years.

Claude Code, which launched to the public in May 2025, was specifically highlighted as a key factor in the latest funding round by Philippe Laffont, founder & portfolio manager at Coatue.

“Since our initial investment in 2025, Anthropic’s focus on agentic coding and enterprise-grade AI systems has accelerated its progress toward large-scale adoption,” he said. “The team’s ability to rapidly scale its offerings further positions Anthropic as a leader in a highly competitive AI market.”

While Anthropic has not disclosed precise figures for the number of Claude Code users, the company clearly views this as a key growth driver.

“Claude Code’s run-rate revenue has grown to over $2.5 billion; this figure has more than doubled since the beginning of 2026,” the company said in its blog post. “The number of weekly active Claude Code users has also doubled since January 1.”

Anthropic touts growing run rate

Anthropic has firmly positioned itself as one of the front-runners in the generative AI race, forging close ties with hyperscaler partners such as Google and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Revenue at the company has grown consistently over the last three years. As the firm noted in its blog post, run-rate revenue now stands at $14 billion and this figure has grown ten-times annually across that period.

A key factor behind this lies in the increasing volume of customers flocking to its AI tools across the consumer and enterprise domains.

The number of customers spending over $100,000 on Claude has grown seven-times in the past year alone, the company claimed.

“Businesses that start with Claude for a single use case – API, Claude Code, or Claude for Work – are expanding their integrations across their organizations,” the company said.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.