Anthropic’s new Claude Code web portal aims to make AI coding even more accessible
The cloud-based coding tool can be directly linked to enterprise GitHub repositories
Anthropic has released a new browser-integrated interface for its AI coding tool Claude Code, as part of a closed beta aimed at power users.
Claude Code for web runs entirely in a user’s browser of choice rather than in a command-line interface (CLI) and can be connected directly to chosen GitHub repositories.
Anthropic is promoting the tool as a potentially quicker and easier way for developers to issue routine bug fixes, catch up on quality assurance lists, and repetitive development work such as testing.
In a demo reel, Anthropic showed the web-based tool being used to action a pull request within an enterprise GitHub repository, based on automatic, test-driven development.
Users can use the interface to run multiple tests or code generation tasks, working in parallel across a single tab.
Initially, Claude Code on the web will be accessible for Pro and Max users in research preview, direct in browser or via a dedicated iOS app. The company has not set out a timeline for wider release.
Claude Code eyes stronger security controls
Anthropic stressed that Claude Code runs in isolated sandbox environments in the cloud, with a secure proxy service used to connect the service to enterprise Git repositories.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
This is part of a new sandbox runtime, released alongside Claude Code on the web, which allows admins to set out precise directories and network hosts that are accessible to the tool.
Claude Code will only run code within these limits and automatically applies them to any programs, scripts, or subprocesses it produces.
Anthropic added that its new sandboxing controls are intended to prevent risks such as malicious system file modification enabled via prompt injection attacks, as well as abuse of the model allowing hackers to download malware into sensitive environments.
The firm said that Claude Code running on the web uses “Anthropic-managed cloud infrastructure” to run, a reference to AWS which serves as its main cloud provider.
