Want to get the most out of Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant? This new training course will give you prompt engineering tips and how to use Claude Code
New Coursera specializations aim to help Claude users of all levels brush up on their skills
Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant is among the most popular options out there on the market in 2025, but are you struggling to get the most out of it?
If you think you need to scrub up on your skills, the AI company has teamed up with skills development firm Coursera to launch a new course and specialization aimed at giving developers key tips and tricks when using the assistant.
According to Coursera, the new content from Anthropic is designed to give learners “direct, hands-on experience with Claude and help them build the confidence and skills to collaborate effectively with AI”.
Through the Building with Claude API course, learners will gain access to interactive sessions guided by AI-generated content, as well as personalized feedback on their progress.
The course spans several modules, from the basics to more advanced topics such as Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Model Context Protocol (MCP) tips.
If you’re just learning the ropes, modules on simply getting started with the AI assistant are available, allowing users to learn API fundamentals, model selection best practices, and how to make your first API call to Claude.
Elsewhere, prompt engineering modules aim to help developers “master the art of designing, refining, and testing high-quality prompts” while a dedicated course on Claude Code, the company’s AI coding assistant, are also available.
Maggie Vo, Anthropic’s head of education, said the modules aim to ease learns into using the AI assistant in their daily workflows.
“Claude can transform your workday, acting as a brainstorm partner, a researcher, and a coder,” she said.
“But we know many people are still learning how to collaborate with AI safely and effectively. These courses address that gap by giving learners the skills and confidence to get the most out of Claude, from the fundamentals of getting started up to building agents.”
More Claude courses are coming
In addition to the developer-focused content, Anthropic’s collaboration with Advancing Women in Technology (AWIT) will also see a new course launched.
The Real-World AI for Everyone course is a triple module specialization that aims to help learners “of all experience levels to build practical fluency for using AI in their daily work”.
This will include a dedicated module, dubbed AI Fundamentals with Claude, aimed at giving users an insight into structuring prompts to get more high-quality responses from the assistant.
Meanwhile, the AI Automation with Claude module will guide users through the process of automating repetitive tasks with the tool.
Nancy Wang, founder and CEO of AWIT and SVP of engineering at 1Password, said the course will help broaden access to the tool.
“AI use remains uneven across different groups,” she said. “And anyone, at any level, can benefit from deliberate, hands-on practice. That’s why we partnered with Anthropic to give Coursera learners worldwide access to real-world, curated AI learning experiences.”
“Learners receive hours of experience with Anthropic’s AI assistant, Claude, guided by former Anthropic engineering manager Dan Mellott. Learners build fluency, confidence, and joy as they use AI to innovate, lead, and create lasting impact across every field and community.”
