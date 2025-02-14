UK government signs up Anthropic to improve public services

The UK government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Anthropic to explore how the company's Claude AI assistant could be used to improve access to public services.

According to a statement from government officials, the aim is to advance best practices for the responsible deployment of frontier AI capabilities across the public sector while fostering close cooperation between government and leading AI innovators.

The agreement comes amid the recasting of the UK’s AI Safety Institute as the UK AI Security Institute. The government said it will also look to sign further agreements with leading AI companies.

The collaboration with Anthropic will look at how AI can transform public services and improve the lives of citizens, as well as using the technology to drive new scientific research.

"AI has the potential to transform how governments serve their citizens. We look forward to exploring how Anthropic’s AI assistant Claude could help UK government agencies enhance public services, with the goal of discovering new ways to make vital information and services more efficient and accessible to UK residents," said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

"We will continue to work closely with the UK AI Security Institute to research and evaluate AI capabilities in order to ensure secure deployment."

Government eyes closer ties with Anthropic

The collaboration will also draw on Anthropic's recently-released Economic Index, which uses anonymized conversations on Claude.ai to understand AI's effects on labor markets and the economy over time. This will provide insights to help the UK adapt its workforce and innovation strategies for an AI-enabled future.

There are also plans for collaboration on securing the supply chain for advanced AI and the UK’s future infrastructure, while Anthropic said it will provide tools to support the UK’s startup community, universities, and other organizations.

In a statement, Anthropic said it will work closely with the new UK AISI, adding that it is committed to developing 'robust safeguards' and driving responsible and secure deployment.

Similarly, the government revealed it will prioritize responsiveness to public needs, privacy preservation, and building trust as core principles guiding the development and implementation of its AI-enabled solutions.

The AI Security Institute, however, will now have less of an emphasis on privacy issues.

Instead, it will concentrate on serious AI risks with security implications, such as how the technology can be used to develop chemical and biological weapons, along with how it can be used to carry out cyber attacks and enable crimes such as fraud and child sexual abuse.

"The changes I’m announcing today represent the logical next step in how we approach responsible AI development – helping us to unleash AI and grow the economy as part of our Plan for Change," said secretary of state for science, innovation, and technology Peter Kyle.

"The work of the AI Security Institute won’t change, but this renewed focus will ensure our citizens – and those of our allies - are protected from those who would look to use AI against our institutions, democratic values, and way of life."