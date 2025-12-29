Can the ‘microshifting’ trend work in the tech sector?

The return to office debate has been raging for several years at this point, as employees push back against demands to relegate remote work to the past. Now, the conversation is moving from where employees should work to when.

According to the 2025 edition of Owl Labs’ State of Hybrid Work report , 34% of approximately 2,000 US-based workers identified flexible working hours as a benefit they look for in a prospective employer. In comparison, one in five cited a flexible working location as a key benefit. As for those looking for a new job, 26% said they want more flexibility in when they work, while 24% would seek more flexibility in where they work.

The answer could be ‘microshifting’. Owl Labs describes the trend as “structured flexibility with short, nonlinear work blocks matched to your energy, duties, or productivity”. Two-thirds of the workers surveyed said they’d be interested in microshifting.

This type of approach to the working day is nothing unusual. The rigid nine-to-five structure went out of the window during the pandemic. Chronoworking, where working hours are tailored to body clocks and circadian rhythms, became popular as the majority of people were forced to work remotely. Microshifting is different in that it can take this into account, but also factors in an individual’s responsibilities outside of work, such as taking the dog for a walk or doing the school run.

The Owl Labs report found that workers would be happy to give up 9% of their salary in exchange for flexible working hours. The question is whether employers would be willing to embrace microshifting, especially in the tech sector, which is known for its always-on and fast-paced work environments that can be physically and mentally exhausting .

“In a sector that’s built around speed and constant collaboration, the idea of breaking the day into flexible, bite-sized blocks can be a smart way to stay productive without burning out,” Sarkis Kalashian, vice president of product at intelligent work management platform Smartsheet, tells ITPro. “But in practice, it’s not as simple as saying to employees ‘work when you want’.”

“Without the right tools, organizational mechanisms, and leadership mindset, it’s not going to work.”

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The steps for embracing microshifting

If leaders in the tech sector are going to adopt microshifting then they first need to communicate with employees about what hours best suit them, says Kalashian. They then need to schedule working blocks and these should ideally be shared in a group calendar so teams can collaborate effectively – some time should be allocated for team-wide meetings to discuss updates and to ensure everyone is aligned on the same goals.

Adopting digital tools, especially those that boast AI-powered scheduling, can help businesses to be “more in control of their workloads,” says Dan Pell, general manager for the UK and Ireland at Workday.

Leaders also need to set clear expectations, especially for those employees working outside of normal office hours. One of these expectations should be ensuring that an employee’s most productive hours are reserved for high-priority tasks that require greater focus, advises Fineas Tatar, co-CEO of remote executive assistant service provider Viva. “Microshifting can be effective when leaders pair it with well-defined priorities and adequate support systems. Each time block should be reserved for high-value activity and not noise.”

While it’s important that leaders check in with employees who are microshifting to see how well they’re balancing their work and personal commitments, and provide support when needed, they shouldn’t overdo it, warns Tatar. Bombarding employees with emails, phone calls and Slack notifications can lead to endless multitasking and, ultimately, be distracting. Leaders “need to trust their teams to get work done,” he says.

A way to retain and attract talent

Recent research shows that employees are clinging to their current jobs out of fear about now being able to secure another. When the job market eases and vacancies rise, many of these employees might decide to look elsewhere for a role. However, if companies offer their employees the opportunity to ‘microshift’, then there is a higher chance they can retain them, as well as attract new talent.

“Enabling employees to work in focused bursts throughout the day – and providing the digital tools to support this flexibility – can create an environment where top talent feels valued ,” argues Pell.

Kalashian adds that leaders simply need to show employees that they are aware that microshifting is not about slacking off, but about working in a way that is sustainable and feels more human. “With the right setup, microshifting can help people stay focused, recharge when needed, and still deliver great work.”