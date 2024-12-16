What are return to office (RTO) mandates and why is big tech embracing them?

In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, the workplace landscape has undergone a seismic shift. Remote work , once a rarity, has become a defining feature of modern employment, with many employees and employers seeing its benefits.

As the world has transitioned out of crisis mode, a growing trend among organizations in big tech is the implementation of return to office (RTO) mandates. These policies require employees to resume working from physical office spaces, either full-time or on a hybrid basis.

RTO mandates require employees to work from a physical office location after a period of remote work. These mandates typically include several key components:

Scope : Identifying which teams or roles are subject to the mandate.

: Identifying which teams or roles are subject to the mandate. Schedule : Defining whether the return is full-time, hybrid, or part-time.

: Defining whether the return is full-time, hybrid, or part-time. Timeline : Establishing deadlines or phased implementation plans.

: Establishing deadlines or phased implementation plans. Rationale : Providing reasons such as improved collaboration, enhanced productivity, or the need to rebuild company culture.

: Providing reasons such as improved collaboration, enhanced productivity, or the need to rebuild company culture. Flexibility : Addressing the changes potentially needed to an office space for employees with specific needs, such as caregiving responsibilities, or disabilities.

: Addressing the changes potentially needed to an office space for employees with specific needs, such as caregiving responsibilities, or disabilities. Enforcement: Outlining consequences for non-compliance, if any.

The rationale for these mandates often includes a desire to strengthen team dynamics, foster innovation through spontaneous collaboration, and rebuild a sense of community.

However, the adoption of sweeping RTO mandates has its challenges – as James Campanini, head of B2B Europe at Logitech, tells ITPro.

“Tech companies are driven by a view that in-person environments offer higher-performing teams with a collaborative culture and greater engagement,” he says. “However, workforce trends show a clear employee preference for flexibility, 74% of HR leaders cite return-to-office mandates as a source of conflict, and employees are increasingly valuing hybrid options for better work-life balance, autonomy, and reduced commuting stress.”

Pre and post-pandemic work patterns

Before the pandemic, in-office work was the standard, with only a small percentage of the workforce operating remotely. Lockdowns and other hygiene measures drove workers out of the office and to work remotely en-masse for the first time – and revealed some of the benefits of this working model.

Jessica Brannigan, head of enterprise people science at Culture Amp, highlights the impact of these changes on employee engagement. "Our research in 2023 found that remote workers are more engaged (76%) than their hybrid or in-office counterparts (both 72%)," she explains. This data underscores organizations' challenges in balancing operational needs with employee preferences.

Research from the Centre for Cities indicates that the age range in a workforce can also have an impact. Older workers in London (those over 24) come into the office less frequently than those aged 18-24. The research concludes: "According to survey responses, older workers value the flexibility benefits of working from home more than younger people. This is partly explained by the way childcare obligations vary by age.

Zoe Cunningham, director at Softwire, emphasizes tailoring strategies to individual and organizational needs. "Employees are most productive and engaged when they are free to make their own choices about working patterns, weighing those against the job requirements," she explains. Organizations must thoughtfully design RTO policies that align with the unique demands of each role.

Nevertheless, there is strong momentum for a return to the office post-pandemic. Across Europe, CBRE found that 43% of employees now regularly attend the office at least three days per week, up from 37% in 2023.

This can be attributed to a mixture of employee choice and organizational demands in the form of RTO mandates. Nash Squared’s recent Digital Leadership Report found that across organizations of all sizes, three days in-office were typical. Large organizations were the most likely to mandate this figure, with 48% of respondents asking for employees to attend the office three days per week, while 11% of small organizations were found to demand the full five-day week in-office.

The return-to-office movement comes with both benefits and challenges. Pros include:

Improved Collaboration: In-office settings can enhance teamwork and spur creativity through face-to-face interactions.

Coaching opportunities: Proximity allows for better mentorship schemes and knowledge sharing.

and knowledge sharing. Cultural revival: Physical offices create a space for shared experiences that strengthen workplace bonds.

Promotion opportunities: While some firms have explicitly tied career progression to in-office attendance, a recent survey suggests that younger workers prefer in-office work as they believe it will improve their skills.

At the same time, leaders who wish to instate sweeping RTO mandates should be aware that there are potential downsides. These cons include:

Employee resistance: Many employees value the flexibility of remote work and resist mandatory office attendance . As Brannigan points out, commuting costs and childcare challenges make hybrid work necessary for some.

. As Brannigan points out, commuting costs and childcare challenges make hybrid work necessary for some. Talent retention risks: Rigid mandates may alienate top talent, especially younger professionals who prioritize flexibility.

Logistical challenges: Companies must reconfigure office spaces, update technology for hybrid models, and address health and safety concerns.

Many major tech firms, including Amazon and Dell Technologies , have implemented RTO mandates, citing a range of reasons. Tech companies often argue that in-person environments foster better cooperation and spontaneous innovation. As James Campanini, head of B2B Europe at Logitech, notes, "When creativity and problem-solving thrive on spontaneous interactions, physical presence can play a crucial role."

Leaders may also believe that in-office work can help rebuild workplace culture, which has frayed in some remote setups. Dominic Monkhouse, CEO of Monkhouse and Company, asserts, “If your company lacks culture and you mandate in-office work, employees will resent it. However, a strong culture can make in-office attendance a clear and effective requirement.”

Some companies view RTO mandates as a way to streamline processes that remote setups may have hindered. However, as Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, argues, the productivity gains touted by RTO proponents sometimes align with employee sentiment. "It's unclear what problem they are trying to address, as these companies achieved record highs during the pandemic," Rogers says.

Is remote or hybrid work suitable for every role?

Only some roles are equally suited to remote or hybrid arrangements. Positions requiring hands-on work, physical presence, or access to specific equipment may necessitate full-time in-office attendance. However, roles centered on independent or digital tasks often thrive in remote environments.

The key to successful RTO implementation lies in balancing the benefits of in-office collaboration with the autonomy offered by remote work. Tech organizations are increasingly leveraging technology to bridge this gap. As Tom Martin, CEO at Kinly, notes, “Upgrading AV solutions and implementing integrated communication platforms ensures that all employees – whether on-site or remote – can participate equally, fostering inclusivity and engagement.”

AI-driven tools are also optimizing RTO strategies. These technologies analyze employee preferences, productivity patterns, and workflow requirements to design personalized hybrid models. Matthew Crook, general manager at PeopleHR, explains, “AI can identify which tasks and roles are best suited for in-office collaboration versus remote work, enhancing engagement and reducing rust-out.”

As companies navigate the complexities of RTO mandates, the importance of clear communication, flexibility, and employee involvement cannot be overstated. Leaders must articulate the rationale behind these policies and work collaboratively with their teams to ensure alignment with organizational goals and individual needs.

Barbara Matthews, chief people officer at Remote, warns against reverting to rigid practices.

“Large corporations that attempt to enforce inflexible working practices will shrink their talent pool and alienate employees who value flexible work options,” she says. Instead, organizations should embrace hybrid models that foster trust, autonomy, and collaboration.

Return-to-office mandates reflect a pivotal moment in the evolution of work. While they offer opportunities to rebuild culture and enhance collaboration, they pose significant challenges. Organizations can navigate this transition successfully by prioritizing flexibility, leveraging technology, and fostering open communication.

The path forward requires a balanced approach – one that respects employee preferences while addressing operational needs. By doing so, companies can create workplaces that are not only productive but also inclusive and inspiring.