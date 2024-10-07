IDC InfoBrief: Sustainability doesn’t need to be all stick and no carrot
CIOs are facing two conflicting strategic imperatives
The ongoing digital transformation agenda needs the freedom to adopt AI solutions and expand cloud, data centre, and network capacity, which are notoriously energy-hungry.
At the same time, the sustainability agenda focuses on reducing energy use and the organization’s carbon footprint. Sustainability is also increasingly central to core business strategy, with CEOs globally saying meeting ESG goals is their top priority.
How can the CIO deliver both imperatives successfully?
We’ve collaborated on IDC’s latest InfoBrief, which carves out a middle way for CIOs and their IT departments to advance their sustainability journey without compromising their digital roadmap.
The insightful research looks at driving sustainability in the context of digitalisation and covers:
- The CIO’s key roles and responsibilities in advancing sustainability
- The implications of the ‘carrot and stick’ approach
- How to overcome external and internal business challenges and IT obstacles
- How to avoid greenwashing accusations by implementing IT solutions that are transparent and can be measured and managed for impact
- How to tackle and reduce the carbon footprint in IT procurement
- The role of AI and cloud networking solutions in reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions
- How to effectively choose an IT partner for sustainability
Download IDC’s latest InfoBrief for practical guidance on how to forge ahead on your sustainability journey
Provided by BT
