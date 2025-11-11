UCaaS: Why organisations are turning to unified communications

Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a cloud-based platform that helps organizations with complex communication needs. Datacom, in partnership with Cisco, offers a UCaaS solution that integrates various communication tools like phone calls, messaging, and video conferencing into a single, seamless platform. Datacom's General Manager of Networks, Denny Rowland, describes UCaaS as the "Swiss army knife of communication".

This integrated approach is crucial for high-demand environments such as emergency services, hospitals, and government agencies, where fragmented communication can lead to errors and delays. The Datacom solution, enabled by Cisco Webex, is built for resilience and stability, with an on-site survivability node that ensures communications continue even if the network is disconnected.

The document also identifies 10 signs that an organization's communication system may be falling short, such as juggling multiple disconnected tools, a lack of integration with business apps, and difficulty with remote work. To learn more about the benefits of UCaaS and how it can help your organization, please download the full asset.