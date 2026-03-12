Global demand for this one AI role has skyrocketed 283% in the last year alone

Positions specializing in AI training are the single-fastest growing role globally, according to new research.

Figures from Deel’s annual State of Global Hiring report show demand for AI training roles surged 283% worldwide in 2025.

The report noted that AI training is a new, expansive profession that barely existed two years ago. Yet there are now more than 70,000 workers training AI systems across more than 600 organizations.

The scope of responsibilities varies wildly, the study noted, ranging from basic data annotation to expert-level feedback in areas such as language translation, economics, and medicine.

“AI needs human touch and the job market has clearly responded,” the report noted. “Tapping into the global talent pool brings in native speakers and subject matter experts.”

Notably, pay rates for these roles vary considerably. While 30% of trainers earn between $15 and $20 per hour for annotation work, 19% earn between $50 and 75 per hour, and 6% earn more than $100 per hour for particular expertise.

Demand for AI trainers is highest in the US, the study noted, where 58% of the world’s total are based. Other key markets include India, accounting for 7.2% of roles, followed by the Philippines (4.6%), Canada (2.1)%, and Kenya (1.7%).

Gender pay gaps are already present in what is an emerging field, according to Deel.

Male AI trainers in the US earn a median of $50 per hour, for example, while their female counterparts earn just $30 per hour.

AI talent flocking to the UK

Deel’s annual report also highlighted the growing appeal of the UK tech sector, which is now among the top hiring markets globally.

The drift of remote workers out of London has reversed, the study showed, and they're now returning.

There was a similar shift seen in France and in the US, where workers are now as close to cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco as they were in 2021.

“UK talent is gravitating back toward London, and global employers are following. The renewed pull of the capital is a major reason the UK is leading the world in start-up hiring,” said Lauren Thomas, economist at Deel.

