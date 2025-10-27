Government Digital Transformation Doctrine Pillar 5: Sustainable Transformation
Learn how to create lasting digital transformation in your government organization through proven and sustainable strategies. This video explores the essential elements of maintaining long-term change, including establishing effective central ownership and implementing comprehensive policy frameworks. We discuss practical methods for building situational awareness and creating robust success monitoring systems. Through real-world examples, you'll discover how to embed digital transformation into your organization's culture and operations. The guide provides concrete steps for ensuring your transformation efforts create permanent positive change rather than temporary improvements.
