InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Awards are now open for business

InfoComm, the biggest audio-visual trade show aimed at professionals in this space, is back this year at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 8-14 June.

InfoComm 2024 will unite multiple AV industry stakeholders from around the world to showcase and celebrate the latest and greatest products, technologies and services in this space.

ITPro is pleased to be honoring innovation with the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Awards this year. And we’re in good company with other Future brands - AVTechnology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound and Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning - also joining forces to celebrate the best of the best.

The awards are now open for applications until the entry deadline of 24 May. You can enter here .

There are many benefits to entering the awards and being declared a winner. These include:

Ensuring your company is noticed while exhibiting at this year's event.

Extensive promotional activity through brand websites and newsletters, reaching thousands of AV industry professionals.

Every entry will be featured in a post-awards digital guide.

Winners will also receive physical recognition to display at the awards and elsewhere, further signposting their innovation and worthiness of the accolade.

“InfoComm 2024 is the destination to bring together the pro AV industry – from manufacturers to integrators, dealers to end-users – to connect with each other, learn about the latest trends, and explore the newest technology,” David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, and CEO of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm, when registration for the conference itself opened back in February.

“In a continuously evolving industry in a forever-evolving world, it’s critical for industry professionals to keep learning and challenging the status quo to bring forth solutions that make a difference.”

