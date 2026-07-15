ITPro Best of Show Awards now open for IBC 2026

The IBC event is back again for another year, with that, we’re pleased to announce that our IBC Best of Show Awards program is now open for entries.

The Amsterdam-based event, which runs from 11-14 September, is designed to recognize the most outstanding broadcast products and solutions. ITPro's Best of Show awards aim to showcase the best of the best. Entries are open now until the extended closing deadline of 23:59 CET on Friday, Aug 28. You can enter via the website here.

ITPro is joined by other key Future B2B sites - AV Technology, Installation TV Tech, TVBEurope, Radio World,, and Sound & Video Contractor - in hosting the awards program.

Nominations are reviewed by a panel of industry experts who consider the overall quality and relevance of a given product, its design and build quality, the business/operational benefits, and other key factors such as cost-effectiveness and innovation.

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It's £525+VAT per entry but it really is worth entering to ensure your innovation gets the attention it deserves.



The benefits of entering are:

Fully-licensed nominee badges for all entries to use in both digital and print promotions.

to use in both digital and print promotions. Dedicated editorial coverage across participating brands. Online, newsletter and social promotional activity for all winners from participating brands.

Online, newsletter and social promotional activity for all winners from participating brands. Winner marketing assets to further promote your success. You will receive an official award winner's badge, fully licensed to be used with your winning product both domestically and overseas at no additional cost in addition to a winner's social assets.

You will receive an official award winner's badge, fully licensed to be used with your winning product both domestically and overseas at no additional cost in addition to a winner's social assets. Complimentary winner trophies to display your success. Winners will receive a trophy to display their success to IBC attendees.

So don't delay, make sure you enter today! Or certainly before the closing deadline of 23:59 CET on Friday, Aug 28.