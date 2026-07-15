Supporting healthcare initiatives with modern IT
To support wellness initiatives, enhance patient care, and maximize efficiency, many healthcare organizations are looking to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and modernize IT. This support requires more than just reliable platforms: they must embed security into their processes, foster team collaboration, support self-service, and establish best practices alongside a clear roadmap for the future. With Red Hat® Consulting, and Red Hat Technical Account Managers (TAMs), healthcare organizations can address these needs and accelerate their modernization efforts while ensuring long-term success. Here are 4 ways healthcare organizations can modernize IT with Red Hat to achieve their organizational goals.
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