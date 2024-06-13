ITPro InfoComm 2024 Best of Show winners announced

ITPro is pleased to unveil the winners of the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show awards.

The event, aimed at audio-visual trade professionals, took place in Las Vegas this week. It is designed to pay homage to the great and the good of the industry and showcase innovative technologies and services.

The InfoComm Best of Show awards aim to recognize the best of the best serving these industry professionals. ITPro joins sibling titles AVTechnology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound and Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning to shine a spotlight on some very worthy winners.

“InfoComm 2024 is the destination to bring together the pro AV industry – from manufacturers to integrators, dealers to end-users – to connect with each other, learn about the latest trends, and explore the newest technology,” David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, and CEO of AVIXA, producer of InfoComm, when registration for the conference itself opened back in February.

“In a continuously evolving industry in a forever-evolving world, it’s critical for industry professionals to keep learning and challenging the status quo to bring forth solutions that make a difference.”

This year's winners are listed below. Congratulations to them all!

AMX Muse Controllers

AMX SVSI N2600D Series Encoders and Decoders

Barco NV ClickShare Bar Pro

Samsung Electronics Samsung VXT

Samsung Electronics SmartThings Pro

Sennheiser TeamConnect Bar Solutions

Vanco International EVEXUSB32 HDBaseT USB 3.2 Extender