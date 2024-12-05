Medical trials of a four-day week just showed huge physical and mental health benefits – staff reported higher wellbeing, less burnout, and better sleep

A new medical trial of the effects of a four-day week on workers' health and wellbeing has revealed significant benefits.

The research, from learning technology company Thrive and the University of Sussex, included tests such as MRI scans, blood tests and sleep tracking to monitor participants’ response to flexible working practices.

Participants also filled out a set of weekly questionnaires covering workplace experience and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, regular feedback was taken from the company's customers to see if there was any impact on quality of service, while sales and product metrics were also evaluated to assess business productivity.

Notably, researchers found there was a 22.5% increase in psychological detachment from work, indicating a significant improvement in work-life balance.

Overall wellbeing rose by 21% and participants reported a 20% reduction in sleep problems. Perceived stress fell by 8.6%, while 'emotional exhaustion burnout' dropped by 14.7% and 'depersonalization burnout' by 2.3%.

Staff also reported feeling more content with their performance at work, the study found. Feeling of personal accomplishment, for example, increased by 11.4%, while anxiety symptoms fell by 5%.

Dr Charlotte Rae, research lead at the University of Sussex, said the study showcases the “transformative power” of a four-day week and its benefits for workers.

"Improved sleep quality and reduced stress and exhaustion are factors that could have a significant impact on our health, with the potential to enhance our lives in- and outside of work. This study provides further compelling evidence for the benefits of flexible working models,” Dr Rae said.

Four-day week boosted business performance

In addition to worker benefits, the trial scheme showed the four-day week was good for business. Despite the reduced hours, workers maintained productivity levels, even hitting their goals 19.4% more.

In terms of customer service, though, there was a bit of an impact, and Thrive says it's now looking to implement a four-day work week on a seasonal basis.

"While we would have loved to implement it on a full-time basis, our experiences in the trial also highlighted that the success of a four-day work week will rely on widespread cultural change across the UK business landscape," said Thrive co-CEO Cassie Gasson.

"As a business serving hundreds of organisations, it highlighted that five-day coverage for our customers is essential when they’re operating more traditional ways of working."

Gasson said she'd like to see the four-day working week become more normalized.

"Until then, it’s difficult for us to commit full time, and we will look at a more flexible seasonal approach to support the great benefits proven," she said.

The government is keen to look into the benefits of the four-day week, recently supporting a trial involving 1,000 workers across 17 businesses. According to the non-profit 4 Day Week Campaign, nearly 200 British businesses have already switched to a four-day week on a permanent basis.