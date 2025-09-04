Oracle layoffs loom despite strong financial results

Oracle is slashing even more jobs despite positive earnings results, with staff across key locations earmarked for redundancy.

Last month, Oracle reportedly cut hundreds of jobs in its cloud unit amid wider headcount reductions across the US, Canada, and India. Those cuts appear to be continuing into September, though Oracle has yet to confirm the redundancies.

The fresh round of layoffs appears to be in the hundreds of jobs, with 100 in Washington and 250 in California — confirmed via mandated WARN notices.

Further cuts have been reported at the cloud computing giant’s health division in Missouri, although a Reddit thread including employees who have been let go suggests the job cuts are impacting staff well beyond those two states.

Roles impacted are believed to include cloud operations managers, analysts, user experience staff, and also software engineers.

Separate discussions on a layoffs website suggest there have been cuts in India and that the total figure is well beyond 400 now, with the layoffs expected to continue this month and next.

As with the first round of job cuts in August, the roles affected appear to be across the business rather than Centred in any one department. Oracle also made cuts last year.

ITPro approached Oracle for clarification on the layoffs, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Oracle layoffs come in wake of positive results

The decision to cut staff may come as a surprise given Oracle recently reported positive financial results. The company’s recent earnings call showed it posited an 8% increase in full-year revenue, surpassing $57.4 billion.

Oracle is also playing a key role in the multi-billion dollar Stargate project alongside OpenAI , with whom it recently signed a landmark $30 billion contract . Oracle’s share price has risen 45% over the last six months alone.

The hyperscaler isn’t alone in issuing cuts in the wake of positive financial results, however.

Last week, Cisco said hundreds of jobs were on the line, with the bulk of those in software engineering.

That also followed an 8% jump in revenue for the company's fourth quarter, posting $14.7 billion in sales. Last year, Cisco slashed 6,000 employees , some 7% of its overall workforce, to increase investment in "high-growth areas".

Delivering fourth quarter results, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said: "The AI infrastructure orders we received from webscale customers in fiscal 2025 were more than double our original target, indicating a massive opportunity ahead as we lead the required architectural shift and build the critical infrastructure needed for the AI era."

Microsoft also cut 300 jobs in Washington earlier this summer, again with software engineers apparently the focus of the redundancies.

In a statement at the time, a Microsoft spokesperson said it continues to "implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace."

