Microsoft layoffs set to hit 9,000 staff in biggest round of cuts since 2023
The latest round of Microsoft layoffs marks the fifth of the year for the tech giant
Microsoft is set to cut 4% of its global workforce in its biggest round of layoffs since 2023.
According to reports from the Seattle Times, the tech giant confirmed the plans, with around 9,000 roles jobs set to be slashed.
Exact details on what roles will be impacted are yet to emerge. However, reports from Bloomberg in June suggested the company was targeting cuts in areas such as sales.
Reports from Windows Central also show the layoffs will impact staff at the Xbox division.
A spokesperson for Microsoft told ITPro: “We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.”
The layoffs at Microsoft mark the third round of cuts in the space of two months. In May, the tech giant revealed plans to cut 3% of its global workforce, equivalent to around 6,000 roles.
These cuts spanned a range of divisions, locations, and seniority levels, with workers at the company’s Redmond headquarters bearing the brunt.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
These cuts were followed in quick succession by an additional round of layoffs which affected around 300 staff. According to Worker Adjustment and Training Notification (WARN) filings, 305 Washington-based staff in total were affected.
Both rounds saw software engineers and developers impacted.
Microsoft layoffs show no sign of slowing down
All told, the latest batch of job cuts marks the fifth round of layoffs for the tech giant so far this year. In January, reports emerged that the firm was specifically targeting underperforming staff.
First reported by Business Insider, these cuts were aimed at maximizing efficiency across a range of divisions and removing layers of management.
Another round of January layoffs hit staff in a broad array of teams, including security, sales, experiences and devices, and gaming, according to reports at the time.
Staff at the company, and indeed the technology sector in general, have become no strangers to layoffs over the last two years. 2023, for example, was among one of the worst on record with 264,220 roles cut across 1,193 companies globally.
While 2024 wasn’t quite on the same scale, over 152,000 tech roles were cut across 548 companies, according to figures from Layoffs.fyi.
A key factor in these repeated rounds of layoffs has been an effort to streamline efficiency and reduce headcount in the wake of pandemic-era overhiring.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM ITPRO
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
UK firms are 'sleepwalking' into smart building cyber threats
News The convergence of operational technology and IT systems is posing serious risks for property firms.
-
Trustwave acquisition positions LevelBlue as 'largest pure-play MSSP'
News LevelBlue's acquisition of Trustwave will create the world's largest managed security services provider.
-
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is unfazed by AI job cuts — workers might not share the same optimism
Analysis Google CEO Sundar Pichai is upbeat about the impact of AI on the workforce, but workers might not share the same optimism amid repeated waves of job cuts.
-
Report: OpenAI considered accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior
News Negotiation tactics get tough between two previously tight partners, according to WSJ report
-
Fresh Microsoft layoffs hit software engineering roles, documents show
News The latest batch of layoffs at Microsoft's Washington headquarters mark the second in the space of a month.
-
Civil servants started using Microsoft Copilot to speed up admin tasks – here's what they found
News Staff are using Microsoft Copilot to help draft documents and summarize meetings and emails
-
Java celebrates its 30th birthday and more Microsoft developer layoffs
ITPro Podcast Is AI coming for everyone's job now? Plus Dragonforce emerges as the tool behind UK retail attacks
-
Microsoft workers face a fresh round of layoffs – here’s who could be impacted
News Microsoft will cut 6% of its workforce, equivalent to around 6,000 workers, as part of its latest cost-cutting drive.
-
More than a third of UK tech leaders admit they’ve cut staff in favor of AI – but now they regret making hasty redundancies
News UK tech leaders worry they’ve opened themselves up to huge skills gaps with AI-related cuts.
-
‘You can see the horrible things that Microsoft did to Slack before we bought it’: Marc Benioff warns Microsoft could repeat 'pretty nasty’ Slack playbook with OpenAI amid frayed relationship
News Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has claimed Microsoft did "horrible things" to Slack prior to its acquisition - and warned the company could be set to repeat its playbook with OpenAI.