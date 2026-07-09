Rubrik selects London as EMEA hub as part of £375m investment pledge

Cyber resilience firm Rubrik is set to invest more than £375 million in the UK over the next five years, which will include opening a new EMEA headquarters in London.

According to Rubrik, the plans for the new HQ reflect the country’s role as one of its fastest-growing and “most strategically important markets”.

The site will act as a springboard to scale regional operations and access the country’s “deep technology talent pool”, the company said.

“The UK is one of the world’s leading technology markets, and has become increasingly important to Rubrik’s long-term growth,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, chairman, and co-founder of Rubrik .

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“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, cyber resilience is now an urgent business imperative. This investment strengthens our UK ecosystem, helping EMEA customers address the critical need for European data sovereignty, quickly recover from cyber attacks, and safely scale AI.”

Rubrik’s new London office will provide a “collaborative workspace” for staff, including an ‘executive briefing center’ designed to support engagement with customers and partners, the firm said.

Kanishka Narayan, minister for AI and Online Safety, said the move by Rubrik is a “vote of confidence” in the UK’s technology sector, with the country establishing itself as a prime destination to “invest, hire, and grow”.

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"It will create high-skilled jobs and deepen our strengths in the fast-growing fields of cyber and AI, another sign that the UK is where the world's leading tech companies are choosing to build their future,” Narayan said.

Rubrik eyes EMEA expansion

The company has secured several large customers for its cyber resilience platform in recent years, including Manchester City Council, Harbour Energy, and the Scottish Government.

Across the EMEA region as a whole, Rubrik now serves roughly 2,000 customers and has launched a series of EMEA-focused product ranges, including Rubrik Security Cloud on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

To meet growing demand, the company said it plans to accelerate hiring in the region for roles such as sales, marketing, and customer support.

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