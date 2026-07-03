One Identity targets EMEA, North America growth with new channel hires
The identity security vendor has appointed veteran channel leaders Marianne Van Der Pluym and Tracey Mead to drive its regional partner strategy
One Identity has announced the appointments of Marianne Van Der Pluym and Tracey Mead as its new channel and alliances directors for EMEA and North America, respectively.
The pair bring extensive channel and cybersecurity experience and will lead the vendor’s regional channel strategy as it continues to strengthen its partner-first go-to-market model.
Van Der Pluym joins from Cryptomathic, where she served as global head of partnerships, having previously held senior channel leadership roles at OpenText Cybersecurity, Micro Focus, NetIQ, and IBM.
Meanwhile, Mead joins from Contrast Security, where she held the role of vice president of global alliances and channels. She also previously served in channel and alliances leadership positions at OpenText Cybersecurity, Micro Focus, NetIQ, Novell, and CA Technologies.
One Identity said the seasoned leaders add complementary experience across global alliances, managed services, and partner-led go-to-market programs as it continues to adapt its channel strategy to meet evolving customer and partner needs.
“Partners play an increasingly important role in helping organizations adopt and manage modern identity security solutions, and strong channel leadership is essential to supporting that success,” commented Ian Sutherland, One Identity’s chief revenue officer.
As the channel continues to move away from traditional resale models, Sutherland said One Identity’s new hires will help ensure its partner strategy reflects that shift.
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“Marianne and Tracey both have a clear point of view about where partners are heading: away from resale, toward managed services and outcome-based engagement, and into depth around specific domains like identity,” he added. “That direction is where we are taking our partner program.”
One Identity wants to reshape identity governance
The double appointment follows shortly after One Identity announced plans to become an independent company headquartered in Cork, Ireland, in a bid to accelerate growth in the identity security market.
According to the company, the decision was designed to bring a faster, more focused approach as AI and non-human identities continue to reshape the unified identity governance space.
Commenting on her new role, Van Der Pluym said her immediate priority will be supporting partners across EMEA that are investing heavily in identity security expertise.
“Across EMEA, the partners growing fastest are the ones who have picked a lane,” she explained. “My focus is making sure we deliver a partner program and engagement that supports the partners who are going deep on delivering identity security outcomes.”
Mead added that One Identity’s partner-first culture and collaborative approach to the channel have made it well-positioned to support both customers and partners.
“I look forward to working closely with our partner ecosystem to build joint solutions that help customers secure their environments, address AI challenges, and achieve stronger security outcomes,” she said.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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