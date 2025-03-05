Westcon-Comstor promotes Rene Klein to lead unified European business

Klein will now spearhead both the Westcon and Comstor arms of the company across the region

Rene Klein, executive vice president for EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, pictured in a light grey suit with white shirt.
(Image credit: Westcon-Comstor/Rene Klein)

Westcon-Comstor has announced the appointment of Rene Klein as executive vice president for EMEA, tasked with leading the company’s new unified leadership structure for the region.

Klein has been promoted to the role having most recently served as head of Westcon Europe, where he oversaw significant growth along with the launch of the firm’s specialist Next-Generation Solutions (NGS) go-to-market offering for cybersecurity partners.

Under his newly expanded remit, the experienced leader will spearhead leadership of the distributor’s Cisco-focused Comstor business alongside his leadership duties for Westcon Europe.

The firm said Klein will leverage the specialized focuses of both Westcon and Comstor to drive growth for partners and vendors alike, as well as oversee revenue operations, services, and global customer functions.

In an announcement, Klein said he will focus heavily on fostering a unified culture as the distributor looks to the next chapter of its own growth journey.

“My vision is to leverage the unparalleled expertise within both Westcon and Comstor to deliver consistent and world-class experiences, creating a future-ready and connected organization with a shared culture and mindset rooted in a relentless focus on driving partner and vendor success,” he said.

Westcon-Comstor said the move reflects its commitment to delivering “exceptional experiences” for partners, vendors, and its own staff across the region, while also continuing to develop new capabilities across its offerings.

Commenting on the appointment, Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant praised Klein’s “exceptional leadership and dedication” in growing the business across Europe.

“By bringing our European organization together under his unified leadership, we are creating a simplified structure that provides consistency in partner and vendor experience while ensuring Westcon and Comstor maintain a distinct identity and offering,” he added.

Klein’s appointment follows a slew of recent leadership appointments within the Comstor business.

In February, the company announced Stéphane Reboud joined the firm as senior vice president of Comstor sales, Europe.

Reboud’s arrival was announced alongside the appointment of Stephen Heinsius to the role of vice president of product management and marketing for EMEA.

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

