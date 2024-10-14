Seven ways to get more from contractors (while paying less)

How to build and manage your external workforce to potentially add millions to your bottom line

External workforces are a crucial part of modern work. 66% of companies say they use contractors. With 94% saying they intend to increase the number of contractors they use in the next 12 months. It’s easy to see why. 

But the promise of cost savings and flexibility doesn’t just happen by default. As many a manager have learned, mismanaged contractors can lead to misaligned goals, project delays, blocked workloads, and overbilling.

So, if you already rely on external contractors, or intend to in the future, then read on to discover seven proven ways to get the most from your external workforce, including the number one way to avoid paying too much.

