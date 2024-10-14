Seven ways to get more from contractors (while paying less)
How to build and manage your external workforce to potentially add millions to your bottom line
External workforces are a crucial part of modern work. 66% of companies say they use contractors. With 94% saying they intend to increase the number of contractors they use in the next 12 months. It’s easy to see why.
But the promise of cost savings and flexibility doesn’t just happen by default. As many a manager have learned, mismanaged contractors can lead to misaligned goals, project delays, blocked workloads, and overbilling.
So, if you already rely on external contractors, or intend to in the future, then read on to discover seven proven ways to get the most from your external workforce, including the number one way to avoid paying too much.
Download now
Provided by Insightful
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Dell Technologies AI Fabric with Dell PowerSwitch, Dell PowerEdge XE9680 and Broadcom stack
Posted