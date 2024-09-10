Gen Z is tired of working from home — stunted career growth and limited training opportunities mean they're willing to brave the commute

Younger workers are eager to get back to the office to capitalize on potential mentoring opportunities and to drive career growth, according to new research

Following the lockdowns of the COVID pandemic, many companies have switched to entirely remote operations or hybrid setups, with staff working some days from home and making limited trips to the office - and it’s a practice that's widely popular among staff across generations.

Gen Z workers — those born 1997 to 2012, who are just entering the workforce now — still overwhelmingly prefer hybrid working. A survey by business consultancy FDM Group revealed three-quarters of that generation want hybrid working because of the work-life balance it offers.

That said, 80% of those surveyed said they would like a bit more time in the office on a weekly basis. A key factor in this is that many believe braving the commute means they can pick up skills from co-workers and progress their careers.

"The pandemic forced a significant change in working models for every organization, but several years on people are increasingly wanting more face-to-face time in the office again," said Sheila Flavell CBE, COO of FDM Group.

"For Gen Z especially, the learning opportunities and social aspect of the office are impossible to replicate remotely so it’s no wonder they are pushing for hybrid working to get the best of both worlds."

That's exacerbated by the fact that organizations aren't offering suitable learning resources to younger staff, with two-thirds of Gen Z respondents saying companies needed to step up training efforts.

"Organizations should be using office time to provide hands-on training for Gen Z. At our FDM Skills Labs, our consultants are placed in dynamic learning environments that simulate real-world scenarios," Flavell said.

"Through experiential learning they develop industry-standard skills and knowledge and can start adding value to a business as soon as they’re deployed."

Gen Z workers are worth the investment

Keeping hold of Gen Z workers once they're trained may not be easy, research shows. Two-thirds of them believe changing companies is key to career growth.

Because of that, FDM Group advises companies to offer clear career progress opportunities, in particular in non-linear ways, such as offering relocations or secondments to different departments.

The FDM Group report suggested there are plenty of benefits to putting in the time training up younger workers, with "digital natives" such as Gen Z helping to challenge traditional thinking — and that could help organizations develop new products or find new solutions.

"Gen Z’s outlook is pivotal in understanding how technology integrates into our lives, and how it can be used to develop customer experiences and loyalty," the report says.

"Although senior staff have historically overseen key areas such as New Product Development (NPD), digital channel strategies and customer-centric operations, incorporating Gen Z’s unique contributions can bridge the perception gap and therefore greatly improve results and the future success of your organization."

The report aligns with previous research on Gen Z in the workplace. A report from Seramount earlier this year debunked myths around Gen Z that they're lazy, only driven by money, reject authority, and want to get political at work.

The study noted that many Gen Z workers were willing to either quit their role or reject an opportunity if the employer didn’t offer flexible or hybrid work schedules.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents to Seramount’s survey said they prefer some time of work arrangement. This highlighted a generational divide, the study noted, with only 52% of non-Gen Z colleagues preferring flexible or hybrid work practices.

Notably, the Seramount study also found just 11% of Gen Z workers prefer working fully remote, with many pushing to get back into the office more frequently.