What to expect at Everpure Accelerate 2026

Everpure, formerly Pure Storage, is going through somewhat of an evolution.

While flash storage has been the company’s bread and butter and unique selling point since its inception, recent events show it’s diving headlong into the data management domain.

At Pure Accelerate 2025, the company unveiled the launch of its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), a platform that aimed to unify and consolidate data storage and management capabilities for customers.

No more disparate solutions, fragmented workflows, and sprawling hardware estates, this represented an all-encompassing ecosystem that combined hardware and software, and catered to hybrid, on-prem, and public cloud customers.

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If this was the first sign that Everpure was moving toward the data management space, then the rebrand and acquisition made by the firm in February this year set this new strategy in stone.

The rebrand to Everpure reflects the company’s changing approach to data storage and management, as CEO Charlie Giancarlo said at the time of the announcement.

“We are going beyond just pure data storage and adding context to the information and pulling it together into an enterprise data cloud,” CEO Charlie Giancarlo said in an announcement at the time.

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While the rebrand naturally caught the headlines, it was the acquisition of 1Touch and its integration with the EDC that represented the big talking point here. The firm specializes in data intelligence and orchestration, helping enterprises map and classify data across cloud, on-prem, and legacy IT environments.

With Everpure Accelerate 2026 set to kick off tomorrow, we can expect to see more on the integration of 1Touch within the EDC and how the company plans to ramp up intuitive data management capabilities for customers.

Hardware costs on the menu

Everpure’s data management pivot comes amid a challenging period for the firm, and indeed the broader cloud storage space. Skyrocketing hardware costs over the last six months have sent repeated shockwaves through the industry, hurting providers and enterprise customers alike.

In April, Giancarlo penned an open letter to customers warning of impending price increases, albeit insisting that the company doesn’t intend to “profiteer” from the memory crisis.

The average price of Everpure products had surged roughly 70% since the start of 2026, Giancarlo revealed - a “staggering increase,” by his reckoning.

All told, the picture painted by Giancarlo was grim, given the company relies on a “large amount” of CPUs, flash storage chips, DRAM memory, and various other components to produce its storage solutions.

The cost of semiconductor components surged between 300% and 900% since mid-2025, Giancarlo added, and this has placed a significant strain on the company in recent months.

While the company pledged to keep absorbing costs and keep prices "significantly below” supply chain surges, one can’t help but think the prospect of potential price increases will be weighing heavily on the minds of customers.

Challenging market conditions haven’t broken Everpure’s stride, though. The firm’s earnings report from its FY 2027 first quarter showed revenue topped $1.1 billion, marking a 35% year-over-year increase.

Product revenue and subscription services revenue, meanwhile, jumped 55% and 17% year-over-year, respectively.

Data security

Growing cybersecurity threats, particularly ransomware, will likely be a talking point at Everpure Accelerate 2026. This has been an area of intense focus for the company in the years I’ve been covering the conference, with the threat landscape escalating consistently across that period.

Recent research from Veeam , for example, shows that nearly three-quarters (72%) of ransomware victims never fully recover their data – a fact that Everpure is keen to emphasize that it can remedy.

The company recently boasted about its “automated resilience” features for customers, including the Everpure Protect service, which aims to shore up cyber resilience capabilities.

Moreover, with the acquisition of 1Touch, the firm is also rolling out more intuitive data security posture management (DSPM) features - we’ll most certainly see more on this front at the conference.

ITPro’s Ross Kelly will be live on the ground at Everpure Accelerate 2026 in Las Vegas from 16-18 June. Keep tabs on our social media and newsletter for all the news and updates as they happen.