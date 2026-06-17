Everpure continues data management pivot with new Data Intelligence platform launch

Everpure has announced the launch of a new Data Intelligence platform aimed at streamlining storage and data management capabilities, marking its latest post-rebrand pivot.

Unveiled at the company's annual Pure Accelerate conference in Las Vegas, the new platform aims to simplify data visibility, control, and management.

The platform boasts three key capabilities, according to Everpure, including "universal" data discovery features providing heightened visibility into structured and unstructured data, regardless of storage format, the company said.

Elsewhere, automated governance features aimed at bolstering compliance capabilities, along with data mapping to drive "AI-ready context" for agents, were also touted as key differentiators by Everpure.

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"Everpure Data Intelligence discovers, classifies, and contextualizes enterprise information at its source," the company said in a blog post.

"It works on all data, inclusive of the Everpure Platform, public clouds, SaaS applications, and third-party storage."

Unlocking "trapped meaning"

A key focus for the Data Intelligence platform lies in unlocking the trapped meaning in enterprise data, which is often hosted in rigid applications or siloed storage infrastructure.

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Analysis from IDC earlier this year identified data siloes as one of the key hurdles to enterprise AI innovation, and Everpure's position on this front is that they're missing out on vital context by failing to centralize and consolidate data sources.

This 'context' directly impacts AI outputs, with models and agents relying on poor quality data, separate research from IDC found. The vast majority (94%) of respondents to a recent survey found data quality is "important or very important to AI project success".

Notably, redundant data, siloed storage architectures, and obsolete data were ranked among the three key contributors to poor data quality.

With agentic AI adoption continuing at pace, the need to feed agents accurate and relevant data is now critical, Everpure noted, helping to ultimately improve response accuracy and thereby reducing token costs.

Everpure's data management pivot

The move by Everpure builds on its recent acquisition of data management firm 1Touch, embedding key features and capabilities of its own platform.

In a briefing with assembled media ahead of the event, company executives noted the announcement marked the latest shift in its data management pivot. Everpure first signalled its intention on this front at last year's conference with the launch of its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC).

That's not to say storage isn't still the company's key focus, but rather represents a shift based on how enterprise storage architectures are changing in the AI era.

Prakash Darji, general manager for Everpure's digital experience business unit, told assembled media that "data readiness" is now a key focus for enterprise customers.

Meanwhile, traditional application-centric architectures, which saw data fed into centralized applications, often trapped critical data and context. Darji highlighted specific functions, like sales or finance, as key examples here.

"Architectural paradigms have fundamentally started with a single building block over time, and that building block was an application. The data comes from the application, like an ERP or CRM system," he explained.

"The context, the business rules, the pricing logic, everything's encapsulated within that unit of architecture."

The result here for enterprises is that they're regularly faced with data bottlenecks and blind spots, requiring a shift toward a "data-centric" architectural model, referred to by the firm as a "data primacy model".

"In a data primacy model, information is liberated from individual applications to become a shared and governed system of record," the company noted in a blog post.

A key focus here is to ensure that data is "self-describing" and will "carry its own meaning and logic".

Rob Lee, chief technology and growth officer at Everpure, said this represents flipping these traditional architectures on their head – and it comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly entering an AI-accelerated world.

"In a data primacy world, what we're saying is 'hey, Mr and Mrs customer, take control of your data, you own your data, you own how to store that and how it's used, and then the applications need to fit into that," he told assembled media.