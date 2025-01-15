Work smarter, not harder
Save time and keep everyone productive
Give everyone the tools they need to do their best work.
57% of workers struggle with weekly technology issues, and 17% have either quit or are considering quitting because of it.
Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung are giving people the tools they need to connect, collaborate, and stay productive wherever they choose to log on. But what does that look like in the real world?
This infographic explores some typical use cases across a range of industries.
Provided by Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung
