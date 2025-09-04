Varonis snaps up AI email security specialist SlashNext
The vendor will integrate SlashNext’s phishing and social engineering detection capabilities into its Data Security Platform
Varonis has announced plans to acquire SlashNext, an AI-native email security vendor that specializes in phishing and social engineering detection.
Founded in 2017 by Atif Mushtaq, one of the main architects behind FireEye’s malware detection technology, SlashNext uses AI to defend organizations from multi-channel phishing attacks.
The solution will be integrated into Varonis’ Data Security Platform to enable advanced protection against AI-generated threats sent via email, SMS, and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Slack, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.
By combining the two offerings, Varonis said it is aiming to deliver a comprehensive platform capable of thwarting threats long before their data is impacted.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the company’s announcement but reports suggest the deal could total up to $150 million.
Commenting on the agreement, Varonis co-founder and CEO Yaki Faitelson described the acquisition as a “natural evolution” of the company’s platform, with the move set to “significantly expand” its total addressable market.
“By connecting the dots between email, identity, and data we will dramatically increase the value of our MDDR service and help customers stop threats in their inbox, where many data breaches begin,” he said.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Varonis eyes email security gains
SlashNext leverages predictive AI models that use techniques such as computer vision, natural language processing, and virtual browsers to protect users against attacks across communication and collaboration platforms.
The technology identifies characteristics in tone and style to reveal the intent and motive of the attacker before training itself on the core threat as well as possible variations that it self-generates.
In an independent test of cloud security vendors conducted by The Tolly Group back in 2024, SlashNext was found to demonstrate the highest overall detection accuracy (99%) when compared with its market competitors, and scored a perfect 100% detection rate for business email compromise (BEC) and QR code attacks.
“At SlashNext, we built a fast, automated solution to stop advanced threats across communication channels,” commented Atif Mushtaq, SlashNext’s founder and CPO.
“I’m excited to join the Varonis team on their mission to protect the world’s data, giving customers end-to-end protection from the first point of attack to the last."
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
The new BYOD: how to leaders can securely evolve policy
In-depth As hybrid working becomes widespread and the variety of personal devices used by employees expands, firms are having to rethink BYOD policies
-
Cybersecurity experts issue urgent warning amid surge in Stealerium malware attacks
News Proofpoint said Stealerium has flown under the radar for some time now, but researchers have observed a huge spike in activity between May and August this year.
-
‘Employees aren’t having it’: European workers are pushing back on the US-style ‘always on’ work culture – many are worried about the rise of ‘hustle culture’ and a third would quit if forced back to the office
News New research shows European workers are pushing back on the 'always on' culture and fear US-style corporate policies creeping into workplaces.
-
‘There is no law of computer science that says that AI must remain expensive and must remain large’: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna bangs the drum for smaller AI models
News IBM CEO Arvind Krishna says smaller, more domain-specific AI models have become the most efficient and cost-effective options for enterprises.
-
Young tech professionals are shunning a full-time return to the office – unless it pays more
News Young tech professionals who entered the workforce post-pandemic expect on-site work to be paid more than remote options.
-
IT professionals aren’t budging on flexible work demands – and more than half say they’ll quit if employers don’t meet expectations
News Analysis from Randstad shows 40% of UK-based IT pros have quit over a lack of flexible work options, while 31% of workers globally have done the same.
-
The creator effect: Shaping the future of travel
Whitepaper The way forward for the travel sector
-
Westcon-Comstor promotes Rene Klein to lead unified European business
News Westcon-Comstor has announced the appointment of Rene Klein as executive vice president for EMEA.
-
Tech firms eye temps to plug talent gaps
News The tech industry could be set for a spike in temporary hiring, according to a new study from recruitment firm Robert Walters.
-
Enterprises are doubling down on IT optimization strategies – and it’s delivering huge financial returns
News Organizations that have cracked IT cost optimization and innovation reap the rewards both financially and in terms of time to market.